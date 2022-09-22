Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE’s Fall Cover

South African actor Thuso Mbedu is the stunning cover girl for BYRDIE‘s fall cover.

In this issue, Thuso shares her fashion faves, including what she wears to feel her most confident and the piece of clothing she and her character from TheWomanKing could share. She also highlights how the movie helps push the daily fight and oppression of dark-skinned women in Hollywood and reveals diverse ways they can shine and be successful regardless of how the industry undermines them.

On the cover, the beauty is stunning wearing straight centre-parted hair, refined nude makeup look, nails showcasing a gorgeous fusion of colours, and dazzling gold jewellery.

In a statement made by Hallie Gould, the publication’s senior editorial director, on Instagram:

Here, you’ll find fall’s best beauty and style trends—in great detail—so shopping for the season change won’t feel stressful. We have #ThusoMbedu as our stunning, smiley, and divine cover star whose interview and images will leave you feeling inspired. We want fall to feel happy, crisp, and exciting again. My hope is these stories will help you get there.

Read the full story on BYRDIE.com

