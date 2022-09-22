Connect with us

Beauty

Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE's Fall Cover

Beauty BN TV

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Beauty Scoop

Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Dimma Umeh's Morning Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow All Day Long

Beauty BN TV Living

See Ronke Raji Transform Her 4C Natural Hair From Red to Ginger

Beauty BN TV Living

Chanel Ambrose's Morning Routine Will Help You Have a Refreshing Day

Beauty

Major! Tiwa Savage has been Unveiled as Africa’s First M.A.C Maker👏🏾

Beauty BN TV

Faux-curly bangs and a bun? Nthabiseng Petlane will show you how it's done with 4C hair

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared Her Daytime Makeup Routine and It’s Pure Perfection

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Allysyn Served Beauty Goals!

Beauty

Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE’s Fall Cover

Published

12 hours ago

 on

South African actor Thuso Mbedu is the stunning cover girl for BYRDIE‘s fall cover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BYRDIE (@byrdie)

In this issue, Thuso shares her fashion faves, including what she wears to feel her most confident and the piece of clothing she and her character from TheWomanKing could share. She also highlights how the movie helps push the daily fight and oppression of dark-skinned women in Hollywood and reveals diverse ways they can shine and be successful regardless of how the industry undermines them.

On the cover, the beauty is stunning wearing straight centre-parted hair, refined nude makeup look, nails showcasing a gorgeous fusion of colours, and dazzling gold jewellery.

In a statement made by Hallie Gould, the publication’s senior editorial director, on Instagram:

Here, you’ll find fall’s best beauty and style trends—in great detail—so shopping for the season change won’t feel stressful. We have #ThusoMbedu as our stunning, smiley, and divine cover star whose interview and images will leave you feeling inspired. We want fall to feel happy, crisp, and exciting again. My hope is these stories will help you get there.

Read the full story on BYRDIE.com

 

Credits

Talent: @thuso.mbedu
Photographer: @elizabethrweinberg
Words by: @iam_faithc
Creative + Beauty Direction: @gouldhallie
Hairstylist: @sharifposton
Makeup Artist: @rebekahaladdin
Manicurist: @nailsbyzola
Styling: @kinseyraneestyle
Video: @wesfilms
Producer: @officialhughes
Booking: @talentconnectgroup
Social Direction: @yagirlstar
Project Management: @ianyesok

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?

Vanessa Nakate, Zahra Joya & Other Changemakers Announced as Winners of Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards
css.php