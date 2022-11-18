Vertical Rave Sets to Host a Global Music Festival in Nigeria | December 2022

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

December is getting another ‘Boost’ with the announcement of the ‘VerticalRave Festival’ by The VerticalRave. this new festival is set to be a celebration of African music, to bring the world to Africa through Music. a special feature of the festival will be the predominance of young African artists as headline acts and featured performances.

Music lovers and thrill seekers across Nigeria and the world might also be drawn to a unique feature of the ‘VerticalRave Festival’ as it’s said to be a ‘multi genre’ music festival, which sets up for an exciting musical experience this December.

The VerticalRave is an exciting creative company, that hopes to bring beyond just a music festival but to create a music and lifestyle experience on December 17, 2022, by bringing the world to Lagos, Nigeria, with a mission to make the city of Lagos, ‘Africa’s hub for top-class entertainment.

VerticalRave Festival will have a rich blend of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and Amapiano music genres, and will feature tailor-made performances and multi-sensory experiences for attendees, including live performances by several established artists and special acts. 

The festival will treat its audiences to a musical spree, acoustic performances, and back-to-back live music on center stage. The maiden event will showcase a massive lineup of artists, with other major artists to be revealed soon. 

The roster of artists comprises an impressive mix of the African music elite and some of the newer acts who have earned their spots by having consistency in 2022; Omah LayBnxn, Made KutiLojay, RugerVictony, Young John, just to name a few for now, and with ‘Major League DJz’  as headline act Dj, on the turntable. 

Attendees will also be treated to various festival activities, including exciting board and group games, dance-offs, parties, giveaways, pop-up sales with Lagos’s finest vendors, luxurious festival merch, and much more. The festival provides an excellent opportunity to unwind, engage and end the year on a high note, contributing to an unforgettable experience.

VerticalRave is a company on a mission to export African content and reintroduce the world to a new Africa through music,” said Yinka Ash, CEO of Vertical Rave.

According to him, Vertical Rave seeks to create more space for young African talent by amplifying their voice on a global scale. He revealed that the festival would;

“Showcase the largest group of inspiring international artists, creators, innovators and performers ever seen in Lagos at one time.”

“We feel blessed to have the opportunity to bring together such an eclectic program of performing artists and play a part in further boosting the confidence in our industry,” he added. 

As a major concert of this standard is happening in Nigeria and Africa this December, VerticalRave is making Lagos an entertainment destination spot for the Christmas festivities and ‘DettyDecember’ activities. With a host of activities of performances, activities & pop-up shops, fascinating cuisine, and other unique features to create a smooth festival experience.

Watch this video from Instagram to get a glimpse of what to expect.

To stay ahead and get your spot secured in time, you can get ‘early-bird tickets, through the website

