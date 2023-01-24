GENTI Media launches #VoicesofGenti National Audio Contest | Submit Your Entry Now!

GENTI Media is looking for new audio greatness across the following categories:

Poetry,

Short Story,

Audio Drama,

and Audio Documentary.

It is open to all Nigerians nationwide and in the diaspora.

The audio streaming platform for African poetry, literature, fiction and nonfiction audio storytelling in regional and local languages, has today, announced its national audio contest tagged VOICES OF GENTI.

Speaking about the idea behind the contest, GENTI Media CEO, Ojiugo Uche says,

“The future of inclusive storytelling in Africa is audio stories and GENTI is synonymous with powerful African audio stories. Our goal is to find young contemporary Nigerian voices whose words have the power to change our lives—and our listening. Most importantly, this contest is a meaningful and authentic step towards achieving our mission of inclusive storytelling. At GENTI MEDIA, we are imagining a world where a commuting student or visually impaired Nigerian can listen to Amos Tutuola’s “PalmWine Drinkard”, Chimamanda’s “Half of a Yellow Sun” or Balarabe Ramat Yakubu‘s Alhaki Kukuyo Ne (Sin is a Puppy That Follows You Home)on a Nigerian-owned audio streaming platform.”

Eligibility

Contestants must be of Nigerian descent.

Contestants must download the GENTI Media app on Google Play/Apple Store to qualify.

Entries for each category must be submitted in a single audio file and may be solely author-read or contain other voices, sounds, or music.

Entries can be made in either English, Pidgin or a Local Language.

Entry

Step 1: Choose A Category

Poetry: Record an original poem starting with the word “The Power of my Voice”.

Short Story: Record an original audio short story starting with the word “The Power of my Voice”.

Audio Drama: Record an original short audio drama starting with the word “The Power of my Voice”.

Audio Documentary: Record an audio documentary on any subject. Documentaries can be presented in a variety of forms including narrative, interview, or documentary play starting with the word “The Power of my Voice”.

Step 2: Submit Your Story

Record your original story: using the microphone on your phone, computer, or another recording device, record your original story starting with the words “The Power of my Voice”.

Submit your recording: Once you have a good-quality recording, submit it through the Genti Audio Submission Form.

Step 3: Campaign For Ratings

Share: Once your episode is published, share it with your friends and followers and ask them to Rate Your Story on the Genti Audio App.

Make sure to post your #VoicesofGenti Episode using the hashtag #voicesofGenti and tag as many people to download the GENTI app and vote for you as possible.

Collect points: The more 5-star ratings you get, the more points you collect. The more points you collect, the higher your chances of winning!

Voting: To vote, download the Genti Audio app from the App Store or Google Play.

In the app, under the “Genti Voices” section, you will find episodes or “Chapters” containing contestant entries. Click on the specific #VoicesofGenti Episode you want to rate.

Rate the entries using the “Rate & Review” option and the votes will be collated accordingly.

Prizes: Winners shall be selected based on their popular rating. One winner shall be chosen and announced from each category across all GENTI Media platforms through Genti TV.

In addition, there will be 2 runners up per category:

1st Place (Winner): NGN100,000

2nd Place: NGN25,000

3rd Place: NGN10,000

