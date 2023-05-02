All The Power Couples Who Slayed The 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala was a star-studded event with famous couples making an appearance. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gabriella Union and Dwayne Wade, Idris Elba and Sabrina, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington, Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs were some of the couples that graced the occasion.

Rihanna stunned in a long white bridal gown with white glasses and false eyelashes, while Rocky wore a white button-up with a plaid skirt and sparkly bedazzled jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Priyanka and Nick showcased classic glamour, walking up the red carpet in coordinating black-and-white looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Gabrielle and Dwyane stunned in coordinating monochromatic black and red suits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther Edeme (@paintedbyesther)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Sims (@larryjarahsims)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba looked fabulous in Gucci ensembles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon were a picture of elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Kerry Washington attended the Met Gala with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. She wore a sheer black floral lace two-piece by Michael Kors with her hair up in buns secured with Jennifer Behr bobby pins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carola Gonzalez (@carolagmakeup)

Diddy paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld in an all-black ensemble from his Sean John clothing line. Yung Miami served sheer glamour at the event in a white pearl-draped see-through skirt and a ruffled hemline.

Diddy and Yung Miami held hands as they walked the #MetGala carpet. https://t.co/Z2YjHOudoF pic.twitter.com/wAXE3s6w0p — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Ambrose®️ (@juneambrose)

The 2023 Met Gala doubled as a pregnancy-reveal and date night, for Serena Williams and her husband, internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were spotted together at the Met Gala. Waterhouse’s transparent floral Fendi gown was complemented by Pattinson’s brooch-adorned Dior Men suit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)