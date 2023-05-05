Wande Coal Unveils Tracklist For First Album In 8 Years: “Legend Or No Legend”

Nigerian hitmaker, Wande Coal has dropped the official tracklist for his upcoming album “Legend Or No Legend.”

The album comprises of 13 tracks, with some previously released hits such as “Kpe Paso” featuring Olamide, “Let Them Know,” and “Come My Way.” “Legend Or No Legend” also also features American rapper, T-Pain, Afrobeats star, Wizkid, and “Peru” crooner, Fireboy DML.



“Legend Or No Legend” is scheduled to drop on the 19th of May.