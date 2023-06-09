9mobile hosted the Maiden Edition of Their Essay Competition in 2022 | Here Are the Emerged Winners

Nigeria’s youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the winners of its maiden essay competition on the environment in Abuja, themed: “How Is Overpopulation Becoming a Global Pandemic to the Environment?”. This initiative aims to raise students’ awareness of environmental issues and sustainability.

The competition was intended to inspire young minds to investigate and articulate their opinions on various environmental challenges. After a thorough selection procedure, the winners of the competition have been revealed, showcasing the extraordinary talent and dedication of these young individuals to protecting our planet.

The following students emerged as winners: Ukwuoma Uchechukwu Chidera, a student at the Government Secondary School in Dutse, won first place. Chiemeke Emmanuella, Government Secondary School, Kubwa, came in second. Egwu Favour Onyekachi, Government Secondary School, Kurudu, came in third.

The Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, said,

We would like to appreciate all the participants of the competition for their hard work and efforts and congratulate the winners on their outstanding achievements. We were particularly impressed with the quality of the essays we received. We believe that the competition has succeeded in encouraging young people to think critically about environmental issues. We hope that it has inspired them to take action to protect the planet. We also commend the commitment and support from the FCT Education Secretariat, Abuja.

“9mobile remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and will continue to urge young people to be responsible stewards of the environment,” Amanfo remarked.

First-place winner Ukwuoma ecstatically responded after the announcement, saying,

“I want to thank 9mobile and the FCT Secretariat for giving us this opportunity. I think someday I will impact other people’s lives as well. Before this competition, I was not aware of the consequences of overpopulation as a global pandemic, but now I am better enlightened, and I would like to inform others as well”

The entries were evaluated by a panel of renowned education experts based on originality, clarity of expression, depth of research, and relevance to the competition’s theme. The top 10 winners received prizes and rewards and were recognized for their achievements at the 9mobile office in Abuja.

