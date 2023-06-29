Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu , Shola Dada & CJ Obasi To Join Oscars Voting Members

Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

 on


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences popularly known as the Oscars has extended invitations to Nollywood filmmaker and writer Kunle Afolayan, veteran Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, film writer Shola Dada, film director CJ Obasi, and producer and writer Jadesola Osiberu.

The Nigerian creatives were listed among the 398 distinguished artists and executives expected in different fields to join the organization in 2023.

According to the organization, “membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Click here to view the full list of the 398 invitees.

