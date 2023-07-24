Connect with us

Bella celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Sheggz: "Can’t Wait to See What the Future Holds for Us"

BN Prose: Taking Back What is Mine by Grace Ogor

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Queenette Enilama: How Parents Can Help Foster Sibling Bond

How To Flex With Your Girlfriend: Check Out This Vlog From Eki Ogunbor & Nicole Chikwe

Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Comet Nwosu: Building a Family Requires Emotional Maturity

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

Tara & Fela Durotoye Celebrate 22 Years of Being Married and In Love

Bella Okagbue and Sheggz‘s first year as a couple has been an eventful one!

The BBNaija ‘Level Up’ star celebrated her one-year anniversary with co-star Sheggz with a sweet post on Instagram. She shared a photo featuring the two of them posing for an elevator selfie. “One year down, the rest of our lives to go,” Bella captioned the photos. “It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby.”

See the post below:

