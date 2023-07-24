Bella celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Sheggz: “Can’t Wait to See What the Future Holds for Us”

Bella Okagbue and Sheggz‘s first year as a couple has been an eventful one!

The BBNaija ‘Level Up’ star celebrated her one-year anniversary with co-star Sheggz with a sweet post on Instagram. She shared a photo featuring the two of them posing for an elevator selfie. “One year down, the rest of our lives to go,” Bella captioned the photos. “It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby.”

See the post below:

