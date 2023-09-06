All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Celebrate Beyoncé at Her Renaissance Birthday Show

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé had a splendid 42nd birthday celebration on September 4th with a spectacular show in Inglewood, and it was a star-studded affair. Her celebrity friends were all in attendance, dressed in chrome outfits, to wish the superstar a happy birthday. Everyone, from the Kardashians to Meghan Markle and Diana Ross, was ready to party.

Diana Ross made a special appearance on stage, leading the audience in a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The concert had an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Justin Bieber, Chris Rock, Lizzo, and many more.

See how the celebs showed up for the birthday girl:

Elaine Welteroth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth)

Tabitha Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

Sanya Richards-Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross)

Halle Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Keke Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Uzo Aduba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Adele

Zendaya and Tom Holland 

Kendrick Lamar 

Keke Palmer 

Justine Skye, Hailey and Justin Bieber 

Chris Rock, Lizzo, Kim and Khloe Kardashian 

Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, and Brandy

Katy Perry 

Jennifer Hudson 

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, and Winnie Harlow

Tessa Thompson 

Vanessa Hudgens

Towards the end of the evening, Queen Bey delivered a touching birthday speech, expressing her gratitude and emotions. In part, she said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on the stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music and for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. I’m thankful for all you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark, every FUPA.”

Watch her full speech below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

