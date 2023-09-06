Sweet Spot
All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Celebrate Beyoncé at Her Renaissance Birthday Show
Beyoncé had a splendid 42nd birthday celebration on September 4th with a spectacular show in Inglewood, and it was a star-studded affair. Her celebrity friends were all in attendance, dressed in chrome outfits, to wish the superstar a happy birthday. Everyone, from the Kardashians to Meghan Markle and Diana Ross, was ready to party.
Diana Ross made a special appearance on stage, leading the audience in a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Diana Ross leads the crowd to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at tonight’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/RhMGKqAedn
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023
The concert had an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Justin Bieber, Chris Rock, Lizzo, and many more.
See how the celebs showed up for the birthday girl:
Elaine Welteroth
Tabitha Brown
Sanya Richards-Ross
Halle Bailey
Keke Palmer
Uzo Aduba
Quinta Brunson
Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023
Adele
Adele was spotted at Beyoncé’s show in LA tonight.#BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/FqlTbR92Sd
— Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) September 5, 2023
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/z6VI1RFO54
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023
Zendaya & Tom Holland during Beyoncé’s mute challenge pic.twitter.com/q07mDV1uOt
— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 5, 2023
Kendrick Lamar
KENDRICK LAMAR MAKES A SPECIAL APPEARANCE ON STAGE WITH BEYONCÉ OH ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4sPG3FrpFJ
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023
Keke Palmer
.@KekePalmer shares footage of @DianaRoss singing Happy Birthday to @Beyonce at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour in Inglewood (NIGHT 3.) 🪩🎉 pic.twitter.com/DtJoqaRO4x
— DC3 SQUAD (@DC3_SQUAD) September 5, 2023
Justine Skye, Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye and Justin Bieber at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
pic.twitter.com/nDHjWTRrwO
— @21metgala (@21metgala) September 5, 2023
Chris Rock, Lizzo, Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Kim & khloe Kardashian, LIZZO, Chris Rock and more celebrities arriving at SoFi Stadium. #RENAISSANCEWorldTourpic.twitter.com/ChUtaEZJPJ
— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 5, 2023
Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, and Brandy
Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, and Brandy all out for the Queen’s birthday tonight.#BEYDAYLA#RENAISSACEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/tzsRM74LaS
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023
Katy Perry
Katy Perry on IG
“came to 💋 the ring, Beyoncé, thank you for being born so we can all be better” pic.twitter.com/G786X8wlKr
— Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) September 5, 2023
Jennifer Hudson
It’s #Renaissance time ! 🪩 #BeyDayLA we are here !!! #beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/b7nTonNFfu
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 5, 2023
.@KimKardashian, @khloekardashian, @heidiklum, Yara Shahidi, and @winnieharlow enjoying themselves at @Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour in Inglewood (NIGHT 3.) 🪩 pic.twitter.com/ViTzidVylt
— DC3 SQUAD (@DC3_SQUAD) September 5, 2023
Tessa Thompson
tessa thompson attends Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE show tonight in LA! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/84uyWXSzNb
— tessa thompson archive (@tessasource) September 5, 2023
Vanessa Hudgens
Towards the end of the evening, Queen Bey delivered a touching birthday speech, expressing her gratitude and emotions. In part, she said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on the stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music and for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”
“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. I’m thankful for all you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark, every FUPA.”
Watch her full speech below!
