All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Celebrate Beyoncé at Her Renaissance Birthday Show

Beyoncé had a splendid 42nd birthday celebration on September 4th with a spectacular show in Inglewood, and it was a star-studded affair. Her celebrity friends were all in attendance, dressed in chrome outfits, to wish the superstar a happy birthday. Everyone, from the Kardashians to Meghan Markle and Diana Ross, was ready to party.

Diana Ross made a special appearance on stage, leading the audience in a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Diana Ross leads the crowd to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at tonight’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/RhMGKqAedn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

The concert had an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Justin Bieber, Chris Rock, Lizzo, and many more.

See how the celebs showed up for the birthday girl:

Elaine Welteroth

Tabitha Brown

Sanya Richards-Ross

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Uzo Aduba

Quinta Brunson

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Adele

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/z6VI1RFO54 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Zendaya & Tom Holland during Beyoncé’s mute challenge pic.twitter.com/q07mDV1uOt — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 5, 2023

Kendrick Lamar

KENDRICK LAMAR MAKES A SPECIAL APPEARANCE ON STAGE WITH BEYONCÉ OH ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4sPG3FrpFJ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023

Keke Palmer

Justine Skye, Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye and Justin Bieber at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

pic.twitter.com/nDHjWTRrwO — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 5, 2023

Chris Rock, Lizzo, Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Kim & khloe Kardashian, LIZZO, Chris Rock and more celebrities arriving at SoFi Stadium. #RENAISSANCEWorldTourpic.twitter.com/ChUtaEZJPJ — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 5, 2023

Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, and Brandy

Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, and Brandy all out for the Queen’s birthday tonight.#BEYDAYLA#RENAISSACEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/tzsRM74LaS — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Katy Perry

Katy Perry on IG “came to 💋 the ring, Beyoncé, thank you for being born so we can all be better” pic.twitter.com/G786X8wlKr — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) September 5, 2023

Jennifer Hudson

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, H eidi Klum , Yara Shahidi, and W innie Harlow

Tessa Thompson

tessa thompson attends Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE show tonight in LA! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/84uyWXSzNb — tessa thompson archive (@tessasource) September 5, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens

Towards the end of the evening, Queen Bey delivered a touching birthday speech, expressing her gratitude and emotions. In part, she said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on the stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music and for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. I’m thankful for all you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark, every FUPA.”

Watch her full speech below!