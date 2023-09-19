Tobi Bakre is a Girl Dad!

Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has announced the birth of his second child, Kamila, with his wife Anu Bakre.

The “Brotherhood” star, who could hardly contain his joy, made the beautiful reveal in his Instagram post.

He said; “Kamila A. Bakre. Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling!

Girl dad! It feels like a totally different life mission and is such a huge blessing.

Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.

What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back.

Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy.

Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby.

Wait o! I’m father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik, our watch starts now o.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, in December 2021.

See post below: