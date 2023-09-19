Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Tobi Bakre is a Girl Dad!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Took One Look For Ade To Fall in Love With Ayisha! #AOloveaffair

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos from Her 'Igba Nkwu'

Relationships Sweet Spot

These Snaps of Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Are Giving Us All the Feels 💕

Sweet Spot

Stan and Blessing Nze are Expecting Twin Girls!

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe Welcomes Twins!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight in NYSC Camp! Enjoy Esther & Peter's Indoor Proposal

Sweet Spot

All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Celebrate Beyoncé at Her Renaissance Birthday Show

Sweet Spot Weddings

Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe is Expecting Twins!

Sweet Spot

Tobi Bakre is a Girl Dad!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has announced the birth of his second child, Kamila, with his wife Anu Bakre.

The “Brotherhood” star, who could hardly contain his joy, made the beautiful reveal in his Instagram post.

He said; “Kamila A. Bakre. Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling!

Girl dad! It feels like a totally different life mission and is such a huge blessing.

Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.
What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back.

Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy.

Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby.

Wait o! I’m father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik, our watch starts now o.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, in December 2021.

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

How Childhood Experiences Shape Us

Donate to Zion Charity Organisation’s “My Pain as a Youth” Campaign via DonateNG

Chaste Inegbedion: The Secret Sauce of Winning Relationship Building in B2B

How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 
css.php