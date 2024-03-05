Liquid Life: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their March Issue

Drawing on the loyal following and support of their readers, this March marks a monumental milestone for Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine as they unveil their inaugural issue.

Following the exhilarating merger, which coincided gloriously with their 100th issue between Lagos and Abuja, Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine invites readers on an exciting new journey of discovery, exploration, and inspiration drawn from all over the country.

In this issue, they explore the dance between hydration, libation, and the human experience. From how water keeps us sane, yogurt gives us warm hugs, coffee invigorates us to be our best selves, cocktails delight us on many levels, and wine helps preserve our fondest memories, readers can see how drinks supercharge the human experience.

As a compilation of experiences, recipes, and guides carefully handpicked from esteemed professionals and passionate enthusiasts across the country, this issue is an ode to everyone’s liquid life.

Check out their list of the top 10 cocktails to make your month more memorable and their Top 5 drinks to keep you refreshed amidst this hot climate. Hear from renowned mixologists and leading cocktail-preneurs about the drinking patterns of cocktail enthusiasts in the Lagos and Abuja scene. Whether you’re a spirited drinker or a bit of a sweet tooth, they have loads of fun recipes for you to try out at home, or request at your next bar visit.

Every month, a business is featured as the Spot of the Month, and this month, Rococo takes centre stage. Rococo offers the ultimate 12-to-12 extravagant restaurant and lounge experience. With its chameleon ambiance, it is the perfect get-together destination, whether for business meetings, relaxing with friends, special events or painting the town red with exotic performances and art.

Captivating ambiance, mesmerising music shows, an exotic cocktail bar, coupled with International/Continental gourmet platters, conveyed with Nigerian authentic, home-cooked delicacies and tailored butler service, make it the perfect location for next level VIP experience.

Top 10 Cocktails to Make Your Month Memorable

From traditional Nigerian favourites to international classics with a local twist, Lagos offers an exciting journey for cocktail enthusiasts seeking to make their month truly memorable. With these drinks, every sip tells a story, and every moment is an adventure waiting to be discovered.

‘Smoke on the Mountain’ at Slice Social House

The combination of Macallan 12 years, ginger syrup, honey and sweet red wine offers a balance of sweet, spicy and smoky notes that create a complex and enjoyable taste. The smoke adds to the sensory experience, making the cocktail not only flavorful but also visually appealing.

Address: 19 Ologun Agbaje, Victoria Island

Phone: 08188844991

Instagram: @slicesocialhouse

‘Naija Picante’ at Mantra

Crafted with rodo chillies, citrus, and coriander-infused tequila, and finished with a dash of agave syrup, the drink leaves an indelible mark on your palate. Its bold flavours and unique local ingredients are a true testament to the creativity and ingenuity of Lagos’ cocktail scene.

Address:2/4 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island

Phone: 09066882627

Instagram: @mantra.lagos

‘Shooting Star’ at Black Pepper

Whether it’s the flames dancing gracefully around the glass or other mesmerizing effects, this visual display offers excitement and anticipation. The feelings of joy, wonder, and exhilaration that accompany every sip are truly magical and memorable.

Address: Pearl Towers B, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island

Phone: 09074444432

Instagram: @blackpepper.ng

‘Jallab Drink’ at Leila Lagos

This iconic Lebanese cocktail, crafted with a blend of dates, grape molasses, and rosewater, adorned with almonds and raisins, is not just a drink but a cultural experience that leaves a lasting impression. It embodies the rich tapestry of flavors and aromas unique to the region.

Address: 864b Bishop Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island

Phone: 08035791444

Instagram: @leilaminlebnen.lagos

‘Messenger’ at The Smiths

‘Messenger,’ a strong, floral, and citrusy drink, served with citrus vapor and crafted with clarified cranberry juice, lemon-infused vodka, lychee liqueur, elderflower, fresh lime, and mint, is a symphony of flavors. Enhanced with a captivating presentation, it promises an unforgettable taste.

Address: 16 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island

Phone: 09166414521

Instagram: @thesmiths.ng

‘Purple Chill’ at The Beach Lagos

The ‘Purple Chill’ has a vibrant purple hue, derived from the addition of lavender bitters that evoke a sense of tranquillity. Lemon juice provides bright, citrusy notes that are uplifting, accompanied by notes of gin that are complex and provide depth.

Address: Plot 10b Water Corporation Drive, Trinity Avenue, Victoria Island

Phone: 08099553322

Instagram: @the_beach_lagos

‘Adriatic Sea’ at Gras Lagos

Whether you’re enjoying it as a starter or as a refreshing digestif to end your dining, the ‘Adriatic Sea’ cocktail is sure to leave a lasting impression. What makes this drink truly memorable is the attention to detail and craftsmanship that goes into its creation.

Address: 65 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island

Phone: 09138111444, 09138111555

Instagram: @gras_lagos

‘Living in London’ at Smokes and Barrels

The ‘Living in London’ cocktail, featuring Bombay Sapphire, is a true embodiment of elegance and sophistication. This signature drink offers a taste of refined luxury with every sip.

Address:251b Sapara Williams Close, Victoria Island

Phone: 08173333833

Instagram: @smokesandbarrelslagos

‘Velvet Kimono’ at Shiro

With each sip of the ‘Velvet Kimono’, you’re transported to a place of pure bliss, where the flavours dance across your palate. It’s a drink that embodies the essence of summer, making it perfect for warm evenings or as a refreshing pick-me-up at any time of the year.

Address: Plot 3 and 4, Block XVI, Water Corporation, Victoria Island

Phone: 08186298888

Instagram: @shirolagos

‘Marshmallow’s Coffee’ at Brisk Lagos

‘Marshmallow’s Coffee’ is a delightful cocktail that offers a playful twist on the classic combination of coffee and marshmallow. This unique drink is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes; its creative presentation adds an element of fun and whimsy.

Address: Falomo Square Mall, Ikoyi

Phone: 09160001805

Instagram: @brisklagos

Top 5 Drinks to Refresh You in Abuja’s Hot Climate

These five drinks will leave you feeling fresh amidst the hot weather. No matter the hassles that come with your day-to-day affairs, having a refreshing drink makes it all worthwhile and relieves your stress.

Gusto Abuja’s New York Sour

The New York Sour is a sophisticated blend of whiskey and red wine. It is visually appealing and just as nice in taste if you don’t mind a bit of sour.

Address: 42 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2

Phone: 08096666344

Instagram: @gusto_abuja

Mambaah Cafe’s Zobo (Hibiscus) Frappe

A Zobo Frappe is a delicious blend of your regular zobo properties with a slushy touch to it. It tastes heavenly and you will definitely feel refreshed starting with just a sip.

Address: Left Annex, Maitama Amusement Park

Phone: 09114946984

Instagram: @mambaahcafe

Frosty Pops’ Boba Tea

For Boba Tea, you know you are in for a good chew, and it will be worth it. Every flavour is worthy of your money, and the icy experience is one you will need in this weather.

Address: 1 Konoko Crescent, Wuse 2

Phone: 07038365284

Instagram: @frostypops_ice

The Wine Barrel’s Wine Options

Just by the name, you know they are connoisseurs in the art. All your wine treats can come through here.

Address: 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, behind Fraser Suites, Central Area

Phone: 09085181969

Instagram: @thewinebarrelng

Lomo Coffee’s Pineapple Cobbler

This cobbler offers all the zest you need in one cup with the awesome combination of lime, mint, pineapple and everything nice.

Address: 107 Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi

Phone: 07083222212

Instagram: @lomoabujang

