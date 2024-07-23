Bonang Matheba Launches New Reality Show “B’dazzled by Bonang”

Multi-media personality Bonang Matheba is set to captivate audiences once again with her new reality show, “B’dazzled by Bonang.” The six-part series, with 46-minute episodes, offers an exclusive look into the life of the style icon and entrepreneur.

A co-production between Bonang Matheba Entertainment and Cake Media, “B’dazzled by Bonang” will take viewers on a journey of Bonang’s world, where they access a side of Bonang that she has not shared before – from her thriving businesses to her personal life.

With a successful career spanning two decades, including her beverage brand, a foundation, and numerous high-profile partnerships including L’Oréal Paris, Steve Madden and many more, the revamped show promises to be bigger and bolder than its YouTube predecessor, offering fans unprecedented access to her life and career.

Originally launched on YouTube in 2011, attracting over one million followers, this revamped on-screen version of “B’dazzled by Bonang,” is set to be bigger and bolder. In this behind-the-scenes style show, she will share entertainment and lifestyle business insights and knowledge, coupled with her signature humorous unapologetic approach to life.

“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me that is not often seen – the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. ‘B’dazzled by Bonang’ is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour that my audiences have come to know and love,” says Bonang.

Sane Zondi, Head of Channel for S3, highlighted the show’s potential to inspire viewers, saying, “We know Bonang is a ratings generator and we have seen this on S3 and other SABC platforms before. This new series is one that we have intentionally acquired to garner higher ratings, it is part of our second quarter milestone against our strategy of increased entertainment of global standard and is meant to reinforce our brand position. Bonang exudes the same brand values of fiercely achieving your goals, owning your personal narrative and living an accomplished life that S3 champions in all our audiences. We hope audiences will be reinspired to keep pursuing their goals and build an impactful life.”

“B’dazzled by Bonang” premieres on S3 on July 29th,