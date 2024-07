Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as “Aki,” and his wife Nneoma, are celebrating the arrival of a bouncing baby boy.

Sharing the joyful news, the excited dad says, “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us, my wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are undoubtedly thrilled to welcome their new addition to the family.