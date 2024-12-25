Connect with us

Living

Merry Christmas, BellaNaijarians! Wishing You Love, Joy & Jollof

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

Inspired Living Scoop

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Living

Flying Solo This Christmas? Here’s How to Create Your Own Holiday Joy at Home

Inspired Living News Scoop

Tope Awotona, Adebayo Ogunlesi & Wemimo Abbey Recognised in ForbesBLK50 List of Most Influential Black Americans

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Powede Awujo's Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here's How to Recreate it

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Living

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

Career Features Living

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on My Career Lessons from 2024

BN TV Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

Living

Merry Christmas, BellaNaijarians! Wishing You Love, Joy & Jollof

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s here! Christmas is here!

Can you smell the jollof rice in the air, the sweet aroma of fried chicken? What about the sound of knockouts and that wonderful Christmas music playing? That’s the joy of the season.

Merry Christmas, BellaNaijarians! We wish you a very special day celebrating—whether it’s with your family, friends, neighbours, or even by yourself. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, we hope you have a truly joyful time.

May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all the joy this season brings.

From all of us at BellaNaija to you, Merry Christmas!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php