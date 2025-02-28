“I Love to Bridge Both Worlds”—Uzee Usman on Navigating Kannywood & Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

In this edition of Meet the Star, our segment spotlighting Nollywood’s bright talents, Uzee Usman takes us through his multilingual journey in Kannywood and mainstream Nollywood. He shares insights on his role in ‘Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre Season 2,’ working alongside Funke Akindele in the record-breaking blockbuster ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ his love for Kano, and more.

Previously, we caught up with Aliu Garba, who opened up about playing Esusu in ‘Seven Doors,’ Femi Adebayo’s top-charting Netflix film. He shared how he prepared for such a ruthless character, the lessons he’s learned in the industry, and why he’s determined to showcase his versatility.

Missed it? Catch up here.

***

Hi Uzee, it’s so good to speak with you, how are you doing today?