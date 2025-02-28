Movies & TV
“I Love to Bridge Both Worlds”—Uzee Usman on Navigating Kannywood & Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar
Uzee Usman talks about navigating Nollywood and Kannywood, starring in record-breaking films, and his passion for African storytelling.
In this edition of Meet the Star, our segment spotlighting Nollywood’s bright talents, Uzee Usman takes us through his multilingual journey in Kannywood and mainstream Nollywood. He shares insights on his role in ‘Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre Season 2,’ working alongside Funke Akindele in the record-breaking blockbuster ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ his love for Kano, and more.
***
Hi Uzee, it’s so good to speak with you, how are you doing today?
Thank you so much It’s a pleasure to be here. I’m doing great today and I’m excited about this conversation.
You’ve had an incredible journey working in both Kannywood and mainstream Nollywood. How do you navigate both worlds, and what excites you the most about each?
Yes, It’s been an amazing experience working in both industries. Kannywood where I started from has a strong cultural and traditional storytelling style that resonates deeply with its audience across Northern Nigeria and beyond, while Nollywood is more diverse, with a global reach. So navigating both industries requires deep understanding the unique expectations of each industry, especially in terms of language, storyline, and audience engagement.
What excites me most is the opportunity to tell our stories that bridge both worlds, creating films that celebrate our diversity while also uniting us through shared narratives as a producer in Kannywood I started paring broth nollywood and Kannywood celebrities together to make movies to portray unity.
Working across both Kannywood and Nollywood must also mean switching between languages seamlessly. You’re fluent in Yoruba and Hausa, which is impressive. Do you speak any other languages, or is there one you’ve always wanted to learn?
Yes, I speak both Hausa and Yoruba fluently, and I also understand some Igbo to an extent, lately I’ve always been fascinated by French language because most of our Nollywood content are been translated into French For our audience in francophone countries around the world I would love to learn it properly. It’s such a beautiful language, and considering how connected the African film industry is, I think it would be a great asset.
A Tribe Called Judah made history at the box office, and you were part of that record-breaking success. What was it like working on that film, and did you expect it to become such a massive hit?
Being part of (A Tribe Called Judah) the movie was truly special. From the moment I read the script, I knew it was something totally different, authentic, heartfelt, and powerful. Funke Akindele is a visionary, and she brought together an incredible team. We all believed in the story, but seeing it break records the way it did was beyond our expectations. It’s proof that audiences appreciate well-crafted, relatable stories, and I’m honoured to have been part of it. It is still the highest grossing movie out of Nigeria and I am super proud.
We still can’t get over your performance as Kuranga in Aníkúlápó: The Rise of the Spectre. What did that experience do for you?
Playing Kuranga was a transformative experience for me, and as we all know Kunle Afolayan is a master in this film making game. Stepping into that movie set was both challenging and rewarding. It pushed me to explore a new side of my craft, embracing a historical setting with rich cultural depth. The reception has been overwhelming amongst Netflix audiences world wide and it’s reaffirmed my belief in the power of African storytelling.
If you weren’t acting or producing, what do you think you’d be doing instead?
I think I’d still be in a creative space maybe directing fulltime or working in media and communications. I have always been drawn to storytelling in different forms, so even if I wasn’t in front of the camera, I’d definitely still be behind the scenes, I mean I’m a producer first, before becoming an actor.
You have degrees in Political Science and English Language. Has your academic background influenced your approach to storytelling in any way?
Political Science has given me a deeper understanding of our society, governance, and human behaviour, which naturally influences the themes I gravitate toward in filmmaking. English, on the other hand, sharpened my storytelling and communication skills, which has helped me to analyse scripts critically and bring characters to life in a compelling way. Absolutely, coming from Northern Nigeria where the statistics show that they are a lot out of school kids, I would definitely say education plays a big role in how I approach my work.
Outside of work, how does Uzee Usman unwind?
I love to travel a lot, I spend time with close friends and family, and watch movies. I’m also a big fan of nature, so whenever I get the chance, I like to escape to quiet, scenic places where I can just relax and recharge.
What’s been bringing you the most joy lately?
Seeing Nigerian cinema gain more global recognition has been really exciting. Currently my friend Timini Egbuson just released a movie and he has already gone up to 100m on the opening week. That’s an incredible milestone for Nigerian cinema. Also, spending time with loved ones and working on projects that I’m passionate about always brings me joy.
You’ve travelled across Nigeria for different projects, but is there one Nigerian city you’d always visit over and over again?
I’d say Lagos will always be special because of its energy and creative buzz, but I also love Kano. The culture, the history, and the warmth of the people make it a place I always enjoy visiting.
Finally, what should we be looking forward to from you this year? Any exciting projects in the works?
Yes! There are a few projects in the pipeline that I’m really excited about this year, including some collaborations that will push the boundaries of storytelling in both Kannywood and Nollywood. Watch out for the new series on ROK channels #MAFARKI I can’t reveal too much but this project is a masterpiece, but trust me, it’s going to be an exciting year for both Television films and Nigerian cinema.
Photo Credit: Uzee Usman