Johnny Drille’s Dad Day With His Daughter Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

From morning cuddles to bath time, Johnny Drille’s latest video with his daughter Amaris is a reminder of the beauty in slowing down and being present — fully.
Quick question: why did Johnny Drille’s dad video just make everyone pause their scrolling? Because it’s ridiculously cute and also very real.

The clip shows Johnny Drille spending the day with his daughter, Amaris, with “Available” playing softly in the background. We’re talking wake-up cuddles, yoghurt feeds during work hours, diaper changes, bath time, hair being combed into tiny puffs, dancing in the living room, flashcards, walks outside, and lots of hand-holding. It’s basically a full dad-day montage, and yes, it will make you smile.

In his caption, Johnny shares what’s been sitting with him lately: how fast kids grow, how busy seasons can blur important moments, and how he and his partner Rima are learning as they go. He admits that being around isn’t the same as being present, and that realisation led him to do something simple but intentional.

The most telling part is his choice to take a full day off work just to be with her. Not as a grand gesture, but as a reset. Watching him with Amaris, you see the shift he’s describing: less multitasking, more noticing. It’s sweet without trying too hard. It’s the kind of video that makes you text someone and say, “Have you seen this yet?”

