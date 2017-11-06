iROKOtv Ghana launches in Accra with Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Adjetey Anang & Pascal Amanfo in attendance

The home of Nollywood and Ghanaian movies, iROKOtv, has officially set foot in Accra, Ghana.

In association with Venus Films, iROKOtv Ghana was launched by Jackie Appiah at a star-studded press event at Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017. The official launch of iROKOtv Ghana will see 25 of iROKOtv’s iconic pink kiosks open across Accra, where subscribers can download 100% Ghanaian and Nigerian movies and TV series directly onto their mobile devices, data-free for only GHC 25 for a one-year subscription.

In attendance was CEO and Founder of iROKOtv, Jason Njoku, alongside Socrate Sarfo, who represented the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative for Ghana, Hon. Catherine Afeku and many of Ghana’s top movie stars including Majid Michel, Pascal Amanfo, Adjetey Anang, Roselyn Ngissah, Kafui Danku, Jose Tolbert, Abdul Salam Mumuni and more.

iROKOtv kiosks can be found in areas including Accra Mall, A & C Mall, Oxford Street Osu, VVIP Circle, KFC Haatso, Pure Fire Ministry Achimota, Adenta SSNIT Fats, Accra Polytechnic, National Lottery, Accra Central and Lagos Avenue.

The iROKOtv app is currently available for both Android or iOS – be sure to catch some of the most recent movies and TV series include Stalemate, Ghana Must Go and Black and White.

See more photos below;

Watch video below;

————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content