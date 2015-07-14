Future Opens up for the First Time on why his Relationship with Ciara Failed | Ciara Responds

It seems like there are a lot of emotions being publicly expressed in the entertainment industry these days.

There has been so much celebrity relationship drama being played out in the media and now it looks like it is Future and Ciara‘s turn.

The couple seemed so in love. They got engaged, had a baby together and after a very public breakup, they appeared to have moved on. Ciara is now with Russell Wilson, while Future went back to one of his other baby mamas.

While Ciara once subtly addressed her failed relationship with baby daddy & rapper Future, he never really spoke about things but he is doing so now.

Future opens up about what went wrong in a new interview, Like I Never Left. He talked about her music at length then he went on to discuss how he felt Ciara kept trying to rush their marriage and for them to have a big wedding on E! News and that he wasn’t really down with.

Watch the clip below.

Ciara responded subtly on Twitter with:

Future also went on HuffPost Live a few hours ago to have a chat with host, Marc Lamont Hill. When the host told Future about Ciara and Russell Wilson’s decision to abstain from sex, Future said:

God told me something else. He ain’t tell me to wait. I guarantee you that. We prayed afterwards though. After we did it, we prayed. That’s a true story.

Watch his interview with HuffPost Live below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Larry Busacca