Future Opens up for the First Time on why his Relationship with Ciara Failed | Ciara Responds

It seems like there are a lot of emotions being publicly expressed in the entertainment industry these days.
There has been so much celebrity relationship drama being played out in the media and now it looks like it is Future and Ciara‘s turn.
The couple seemed so in love. They got engaged, had a baby together and after a very public breakup, they appeared to have moved on. Ciara is now with Russell Wilson, while Future went back to one of his other baby mamas.
While Ciara once subtly addressed her failed relationship with baby daddy & rapper Future, he never really spoke about things but he is doing so now.
Future opens up about what went wrong in a new interview, Like I Never Left. He talked about her music at length then he went on to discuss how he felt Ciara kept trying to rush their marriage and for them to have a big wedding on E! News and that he wasn’t really down with.
Watch the clip below.
Ciara responded subtly on Twitter with:
Future also went on HuffPost Live a few hours ago to have a chat with host, Marc Lamont Hill. When the host told Future about Ciara and Russell Wilson’s decision to abstain from sex, Future said:
God told me something else. He ain’t tell me to wait. I guarantee you that. We prayed afterwards though. After we did it, we prayed. That’s a true story.
Watch his interview with HuffPost Live below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Larry Busacca
can a relationship work without sex?ciara what if at the long run you guys decide to settle down and u find out russels manhood doesnt measure up to standard what u gonna do?
hey you guys shouldnt in anyway attack me cos i m being realistic.gone are the days of our forefathers and ancestors.??????????
Finding how his manhood doesn’t measure up is old stories. I know, heard and read stories of ones who did it before marriage, found out his manhood doesn’t measure up but still stayed, went ahead with the relationship. There’s more to loving someone than that sometimes. It’s when they breakup, that’s when all of a sudden his manhood doesn’t measure up. I’m pro celibacy, not that it makes it any better. That’s just my belief.
Ciara seems like one who believes in fairytale wedding but she chooses the wrong guys, opposite of her fairytale. How do you expect a man with four babymamas to marry you in a blink of an eye. I hope she’s not thinking being celibate with Russell promises fairytale marriage with him. But she definitely upgraded bcos she looks and dresses better now.
Ur “imaginary attackers” shior
@Paloma, don’t be silly. On this blog, you yab and you are yabed and we move on. You already said you are still a student which might account for this childish behavior. Keep it moving girl. So, you both yabed each other a couple of days ago. You bringing this up now is sure ugly.
I am Yoruba by the way. Stop being a defender of the universe. Nobody die during the Oba of LAGOS irrational comment.
It is over move on.
paloma is back.where hv u been girl?
Paloma has been around ever since na u we suppose they ask were u dey.
You both have new people to assuage your various itches, that’s all that matters.
I don’t how hard the concept of moving on is to grasp.
Jealousy jea-lolo. You can go around granting interviews and saying rubbish. The truth is that she has upgraded and you downgraded in a big way and no one is checking for you anymore with your wack ‘music ‘ so bye Felicia, lol.
“Ciara trying to rush the marriage and for them to have a big wedding on E! News and that he wasn’t really down with.”
Y’all see. All ladies know is marriage
Forcing the guy, rushing him and want to have a big wedding on E news
smh
A cat can never change its colour
You’re so daft. I just cannot stand mindless people, who just hear from one side, and automatically judge. So because that’s what future said, that means that’s what really happened? Please, use your head. It’s not there as an accessory.
future I believe u 100 percent. ciara is that kind of woman that cant wait to have a big lavish wedding and have it televised on E with the wedding pictures all over the tabloids. she was so desperate. she thought having a child for future will force future into marrying her. ladies pls u cant use a child to force a man into marrying u.many women in history have tried it and they have all failed at it. davido’s baby mama tried it she failed, 2 face baby mamas have all tried it and failed terrible, wiz kid and p square baby mamas, failed failed failed. he will not marry u, having a child for him will not make him marry u.
it happened so fast. I was shocked when I found our ciara was engaged, I was even more shocked when I found out she was pregnant. ciara is childish.
I think thats one thing about most women. they cant wait to get married, they can’t wait to have children ,so they will put pressure on the guy and force the guy and sometimes that can be a deal breaker for us guys.
its a big shame that someone as talented and beautiful like ciara is the 4th baby mama of a rapper. its sad. she rushed things and she is paying the price. beyonce is somewhere laughing her big ass off.
same thing with jordan sparks. she forced her self on jason derulo. she gave the virginity she was saving to jason derulo in return, jason will marry her and they will live happily ever after, thats what she thought. jason dumped her smh
ladies pls stop rushing and forcing things on men. you must propose before this year runs out blah blah blah. many of u ladies threaten ur boyfriends, it’s not nice at all.
Don’t bring Derulo and Jordan Sparks into this. After dating for many years which one is rushing again?
Lawwwd!!
Are you being serious??? have you ever attended a biology class?
It takes 2 to tango: when a man doesn’t want a kid, he must either make sure to use a protection, or keep his pants! … stop blaming on women … That’s sooooo lame. And until you’ll be able to give us PROOF (tangible, and not he say/she say /I think) of them women forcing their men into marriage and kids, pleeaaaaase refrain from writing so much absurdities.
Jeez, I almost lost a heartbeat while reading you .. Obscenely “intelligence challenge” comment you made there. Phew!!!!
Yeahhhh cos Ciara got pregnant all by herself.
Oh and also proposed to herself.
Bruno, forever talking nonsense.
Jordan and Jason’s relationship ended because dude was cheating. You over analyze and say so much nonsense, one will think you live with these celebrities. Now because Future said jibberish, which hasn’t been confirmed, that means what he said is right? And you can give your usual silly analysis? I’ll say you should use your brain, but you don’t have one. Not ever time you over analyze, judge, or assume, Mr/Miss know all, sometimes simply shut up.
I have decided to pay @bruno no mind at all… He is controversial so as to get people riled up… Your opinion @bruno is welcome, we can’t all agree on same things but pls can you stop the insults. Thanks.
Ah, for the love of heavens, sometimes i hate to come on BN just because of these sorts of short sided comments. Read your comment again, and add the what ifs…..for e.g What if both parties consented to having a baby, but unfortunately things didnt work out….add up the rest. I feel like Nigerians are so judgemental.
I was feeling your comment until you added “Nigerians are so judgemental” like it’s only in Nigeria that people pass judgement ???
Sounds to me like the talking of a stereotypical “hood rat”. Ciara has always been vocal about where she wanted her life to go, especially when it came to children, but I fear because of the kind of person she is “crunk dancer, hip hop lover” she is attracted to people in similar standing to hers. Unfortunately those type of men can’t keep their pants on for a full 24 hours, so she’ll keep getting her heart broken until she learns to look out of her “comfort zone”. That being said, Future is not what you call a man, he’s a boy with an oversized plantain, and pubic hair. He has one of America’s most talented, down to earth, and docile celebrities head over heels in love with him, willing to forgive his past transgressions and even accept his whole brood of baby mamas and bastards, yet he still finds something to whine about. Mtcheew. Cece, move on, go and find you a LAWYER or DOCTOR or something. He might not be “stuntin” but he’ll value you, and treat you like a queen. There’s a reason celebrities who marry out of the business tend to last much longer in their matrimonial homes.
Bruno, go hug rocket. You think we don’t all know it’s because you where wishing to have Jordin spark’s place, on your back under Jason Derulo?
Loooooooooooool!!!!!!! @Eyong, you have won my comment of the year award! The shade on Bruno was EPIC!
Lol. This public bruhaha
This nigga is just silly. Ciara, God led you out of darkness, don’t look back
Y’all be analyzing them and their relationship like you were there with them when the problem started. #assumptionisthemotheroffoolishness
Insecurity, lust, egotism, ignorance and immaturity, until a man is willing to work on himself and these factors that plague so many of them. Fcuk boys like this will always the case.
I see Ciara celebrating every day because she just dodged a bullet damn he’s got a bird brain.
I don’t understand why she dated him in the First place a guy 3 baby mamas .. I am 100% sure He cheated and he’s putting d blame on ciara why didn’t he say she forced him to engage her.. for him to go back to the baby Mama he couldn’t even be faithful to .. Let him go and sit down abeg
This bruno sef enh… stop talking as if the ladies went after them and not the other way round, like seriouly;Why go after someone when you know you’re not ready for commitment. Abeg na their toro be that!
To move on from a relationship is war these days. Future go and rest. We have heard. And Ciara, I’m sure you must have been mentored by your friend Kim K with all the E news wedding things. Ladies,can we just grow up sometimes.
It is amazing how a man can almost look good … until he opens his mouth and pours out his “lack of education” (to be polite). Ciara, baby, please tell me that he was at least good in bed … and never opened his mouth when you were together!
Akata akata akata akata bullshyt. Who cares
Did Ciara also bleach? Why are all these ladies suddenly looking lighter… Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki and now Ciara?!
@MissThain,
I am going to break down this issue about bleaching or not for you so next time you wont ask the same question.
Those that are based in countries that go through winter (white, cold, less sun) and summer (hot, lots n lots of sun), find that their skin color do change very often than they can even anticipate.
Take me for example, based in Canada, i wont say i am all dark or very light but i am in between. Been here for over 12 years.
During the winter months, i tend to look more lighter, very yellow, my skin glows after about a month of winter, more because i walk to school when its between 0 – -10, with no windchill. Which is not as cold but its all white and if we are lucky we get the sun for 2 hours max in a day.
But during the summer i get burnt more and so i tend to look much more darker during, if i decide to go without sun screen, because the sun is already shinning from as early as 10am till 9:30pm in some cases. Which means its very very hot going to work, going for lunch breaks, going home, exercising outside, etc.
So yes, it is possible for these people to look lighter n darker depending on what season they are in.
… Same goes to the U.S, where most of these celebrities are.
Please educate these ignorant bleaching-spotters. Even in Nigeria, same thing applies…I get lighter during rainy season…and darker during hot season. I even have 2 different shades of foundationand powder for the 2 seasons. Simple biology.
we are all running bt the problem is noone knows the destination its a bit tricky lol
clearly he needs the publicity..or they both do
future is saying the truth. ciara has nothing else to say.
Oh shut up, air head. Ciara has nothing to say, really? Smh. You read comments and you just wonder how people think.
Future is saying the truth, I forgot you’re his assistant. Please, stop saying nonsense you know little or nothing about. Some of you should be psychologists by now, with the way you all constantly assume.
But why the aggression though? Are you on heat or your period?
No, I’m not, duffus. I just cannot stand ignorant people.
I didn’t see the relationship lasting, to me they were just two different people with different orientation. abstaining from sex before marriage is a biblical requirement but whatever you think works for you. They have both moved on wish them the best
Ooh by the way his other baby mama he went back to dumped his ass for cheating ????
let me just say this…. the guy is stupid and ver irresponsible.. honestly i blame Ciara for thinking that she can make or change him. for the fact that this guy has 3 different babies from 3 different women including ciara which makes it 4 ultimately makes him a very irresponsible daft man. even though ciara wanted a lavish wedding.. so what? she definitely could afford it so the only truth is you werent ready for that commitment….. clearly you werent because if he was im sure by now you would gotten married to your first baby mama…… irresponsible stupid guy!!! theres nothing he can say that will justify why their relationship didnt work…… indecisive man!!
well he seems to be making sense but i need to read ciaras own epistle before i draw my conclusion..guys aint loyal
future was bad news from the start, i will never understand why she chose to date him. at least she knows better now.