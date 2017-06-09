Exclusive to BellaNaijarians! Enter our Contest so YOU can WIN a Pair of Tickets to Attend the Premiere of #IsokenTheMovie in Lagos

Yay! We are so excited that the Lagos premiere of the highly anticipated #IsokenTheMovie is finally here.

A couple of weeks ago we shared an opportunity for our BNers in London to attend the premiere of the movie (click here) and now it’s time for our BNers in Lagos!

The writer and director, Jade Osiberu and a host of other celebrities and industry veterans will join the stars, Dakore Egbuson Akande, Funke Akindele Bello, Lydia Forson, and Patrick Doyle at the premiere which is set to hold on Sunday, 11th of June, 2017.

Even more exciting is the fact that YOU, the BNer, gets to bring ONE friend along for the exciting experience!

Here’s all you need to do:

– Note that the competition is only open to active BNers – therefore, you must have submitted 1 article or a minimum of 5 comments (excluding competition posts) in the last 18 months.

– Comment on this post why you should be selected to attend the premiere. Also add your social media handles if available.

The winner will be announced by 9AM on Saturday, 10th of June, 2017.

Are you excited? We are.

Watch the trailer for Isoken below and get the scoop on the movie here.



***

Terms & Conditions

Interested participants MUST live in Lagos

Interested participants MUST be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and www.bellanaija.com

Other T&Cs apply!