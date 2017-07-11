Did you know there is a secret apartment in the Eiffel Tower?
3 Comments on #BNTriviaTuesday: Did You know…?
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
11.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 3 Comments
Did you know there is a secret apartment in the Eiffel Tower?
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Nice info Bella 9ja but incomplete,when u tell us there’s a secret apartment in the Eiffel Tower, u also tell us what it is for…then you have enlightened us… Dis is half baked enlightenment,lol
Gustave Eiffel, the designer of the Eiffel Tower built a secret apartment for himself on the Eiffel Tower but even in his day, word about the apartment got out very quickly and it no longer was a secret. Happened to see the apartment and even took pictures. BellaNaija your Mediocare posts are actually starting to become irritating. Not sure what is going on with you all, but what ever it is- FIX IT!!
This Trivia Tuesday do you know posts are always incomplete. Half baked journalism