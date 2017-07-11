BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BNTriviaTuesday: Did You know…?

11.07.2017 at By 3 Comments

Hey, BellaNaijarians!

Did you know there is a secret apartment in the Eiffel Tower?

3 Comments on #BNTriviaTuesday: Did You know…?
  • Rubby July 11, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Nice info Bella 9ja but incomplete,when u tell us there’s a secret apartment in the Eiffel Tower, u also tell us what it is for…then you have enlightened us… Dis is half baked enlightenment,lol

    Love this! 113 Reply
  • IOU July 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Gustave Eiffel, the designer of the Eiffel Tower built a secret apartment for himself on the Eiffel Tower but even in his day, word about the apartment got out very quickly and it no longer was a secret. Happened to see the apartment and even took pictures. BellaNaija your Mediocare posts are actually starting to become irritating. Not sure what is going on with you all, but what ever it is- FIX IT!!

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • o July 12, 2017 at 12:17 am

    This Trivia Tuesday do you know posts are always incomplete. Half baked journalism

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija