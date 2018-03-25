\"\"

First Look! Ini Dima-Okojie, Adeolu Adefarasin, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya at the Premiere of #TheEveMovie

Nollywood film The Eve, starring Adeolu Adefarasin, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Toni Tones and more, is premiering today, at the Landmark Event Centre, VI.

The Eve follows Funsho Oni, whose life in 48 hours will change forever as he says ‘I do’  to Yewande, his long-time heartthrob and manipulator-in-chief; the girl of his adolescent dreams. A few of his childhood friends are determined to send Funsho off with a big bang, so they organize an epic bachelor’s eve party on a beach island where it’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor, Alero, runs into Funsho, mistaking him for his buddy, Audu, and from there on trouble ensues.

Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kiki Omeili, Abimbola Craig, Sharon Ooja, Yeni Kuti, Biola Alabi and more celebrities have been spotted at the Beach Elegance themed premiere.

See first photos below:

Beverly Naya

Linda Osifo

Ini Dima-Okojie

Mimi Onalaja

Abimbola Craig

Sharon Ooja

Kiki Omeili

Toni Tones

Hauwa Allahbura

Kunle Remi

Adeolu Adefarasin

Yeni Kuti & Biola Alabi

Mawuli Gavor

Soma

Photo Credit: #TheEveMovie

