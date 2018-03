Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai‘s debut film Bound starring Rita Dominic and Eyinna Nwigwe is premiering today, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.

Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Osifo, Annie Idibia, Nancy Isime, Uche Jombo and more celebrities have been spotted on the red carpetall dressed up.

See photos below:

@thevivienokafor for the #BoundtheMovie premiere #Nollywood A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Mar 3, 2018 at 11:55am PST