Showcasing Africa to the World! TVC Communications announces a Major Programme Output deal with BBC News

Nigeria’s leading independent TV and radio broadcasting company, TVC Communications has today announced a major programme output deal with BBC News.

The agreement means that the two television channels (TVC News and TVC) operated by TVC Communications will broadcast 368 hours of BBC News brand new African focused content over a two-year period commencing May 2018.

The deal sees superior quality, ground breaking documentaries, lifestyle programmes, youth news, sports features and finance programmes broadcast on TVC Communications 24hour news channel, TVC News and the family/general entertainment channel TVC.

TVC Communications Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon said “I am delighted to announce this landmark deal today with BBC News which forms part of a major on-going investment in our TV and radio business with the aim of dramatically enhancing services to audiences and advertisers alike.”

TVC Communications is undergoing substantial, positive change which is now delivering benefits to all stakeholders. This collaboration, with one of the world’s most respected content producers, provides further proof of that change.” He said.

The Director of the BBC World Service, Jamie Angus said: “We are pleased to be partnering with TVC Communications. This deal will see more people in Nigeria getting access to brilliant BBC News content. The World Service delivers accurate, impartial and independent journalism to all countries. We spot the stories, see the patterns and make sense of the world.”

The following programmes to be taken as part of the deal are as follows:

Investigation

Africa Eye will promote the culture of investigative journalism across Africa and strengthen the skills of African investigative journalists. All of the programmes will be based on in-depth reporting that holds power to account.

Sport

BBC Sport Africa will bring the issues, the personalities, the buzz, the key moments and the trends in sport from across the continent. The 30 minute programme will cover many different sports including those that are little-known, and will be featuring everyone from the most famous sports stars to rising stars and the fans.

Business

A daily and weekly business programme capturing the dynamic and entrepreneurial spirit of Africa. The programme will offer constructive guidance and advice on money, business and economy matters specific to African audiences.

Health

A weekly health show exploring African health, food and lifestyle trends alongside medical and scientific research to provide practical solutions and advice.

Children’s

A lively factual childrens TV show with all things that the 10-16 year olds care about. The programme will give African children a voice and connect them with youngsters from around the world.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content