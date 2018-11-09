BN Sweet Spot: Akpororo surprises Friend’s Dad with a New Car ❤

This is one of those videos that can make your day.

In life, we encounter helpers at different stages – people who contribute in one form or the other to help you succeed.

And then you vow to come through for them whenever you can.

That’s what comedian Akpororo has done for his friend’s dad who took him into his house, where the comedian lived for years.

Akpororo got the man a new car and that moment was really beautiful. He shared a video of the moment on Instagram along with the following:

He’s complaining about TV set but he didn’t know God has a bigger plan for him, he thought I bought the car for myself but little did he know that the car belongs to him. Special introduction #roronation that’s MR OLUWOLE he accepted me with love into his house many years ago when his son (Gbenga) brought me to him and I stayed with them for years, thanks for being a FATHER and for believing in me, thanks for allowing God to use you in my life. Please #roronation help me celebrate him. #roroking #irepchrist #mrswag#imjustgettingstarted #nademdeyrushus#everywherestew

Watch below: