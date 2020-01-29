Connect with us

8 Sweet Packages to completely Wow Your Lover this Valentine courtesy of Ebonylife Valentine's LoveFest

In Anticipation of the 2020 Moët Film Gala, Let's Throw It Back to All the Exciting Moments from the First Edition

Join BellaNaija for a Special Masterclass Session at Social Media Week Lagos: Creating Stories that Connect with Your Community

Let's Learn How to Make Social Media Fun Again😄 Register for Our Panel Session at Social Media Week Lagos

Hey BellaNaijarians, Have You registered for Our Special Masterclass Sessions at Social Media Week Lagos?

Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro offers Financial Grants to Petty Traders in Eti-Osa to affirm his Commitment to Development

Spotted: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Robert De Niro at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Justin and Hailey Bieber can't get enough of Each Other at Premiere of his New Documentary

Sola Sobowale, Ajoke Silva, Alibaba, Don Jazzy, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde join Top Creatives at UNDP #CreateToDevelop Hangout

BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

Luxury resort curates magical experiences for lovers, with boutique rooms, fine dining, film favourites, and fun activities.

 Mo Abudu’s new luxury leisure resort, EbonyLife Place, has just announced its first Valentine’s LoveFest, a unique series of packages for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s weekend (February 14th-16th) in Lagos, in a totally different way. 

With a boutique hotel, 3 restaurants, 3 VIP lounges, a poolside bar, a rooftop lounge, and 5-screen luxury cinema, EbonyLife Place is the only location in the city able to offer this type of event. All 5 storeys of this unique space will be totally dedicated to the celebration of love for 3 whole days. Guests can indulge in an all-inclusive weekend getaway, without leaving Lagos, and still feel completely secluded from the hustle and bustle outside. For those who prefer to visit for a day or an evening, a number of different packages have been designed for every taste and budget. 

For family and friends looking to celebrate the season of love, a number of activities have been designed especially for their enjoyment, proving that Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. From karaoke with a live band, to a chocolate buffet, champagne bar, love-themed cocktails, classic movies and gourmet food fantasies with wine pairing, there is more than enough to satisfy anyone looking for a fun way to spend time with loved ones. 

Just take a look at all the options below:

The Valentine’s LoveFest

14th-16th February 2020 at EbonyLife Place 

Celebrate the love of your life or loved ones, by choosing any of our packages that tickles your fancy or you can have it all!

  • The LoveFest – An all-inclusive package with the best of everything 

In this package you have it all –  check into the gorgeous White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates, and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course dinner at Popina fine dining, visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cozy evening of fun, sweeten the evening at our Chocolate Buffet, and so much more…

  • Indulgence at The White Orchid hotel, EbonyLife Place

Reignite your passion in seclusion at our gorgeous design boutique hotel and let us satisfy your every whim. This will be your base for two days of total indulgence, with all the activities of the Valentine’s LoveFest just a short stroll away.

  • The Love Lounge – Rediscover your naughty side 

Frolic in this lovers’ playground, complete with cozy seating for couples, a kissing booth, ambient music and a range of activities to keep you amused.

  • The Cocktail Club – Lubricate your spirits

Sip on the most exquisite cocktails, courtesy of our celebrity mixologist. Our list of cocktails includes – Between the Sheets, Marry Me, With Love, Be my Valentine and more…

  • Food Fantasies – Experience the food of your dreams 

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner, with a wine pairing option. Our menu reads like a foodie’s fantasy!

  • Movie Magic – Relive your favourite romantic movie moments

Escape to the movies and watch an EbonyLife favourite or choose from the regular film schedule. 

  • The Bollinger Bar – Add some sparkle to your evening 

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a secluded moment with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal hangout for lovers. 

  • Starstruck – A serenade under the stars 

 

Our expanded menu is guaranteed to leave your date starstruck at Túraká, our elegant rooftop restaurant. You get a chance to sing along with our live band, or just relax and enjoy the view.

The EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest promises to be a glorious, self-indulgent weekend to remember for a lifetime. Rooms are limited, so reservations should be made well in advance. To book, please call Nicole on  +234 902 671 7317 to discuss the options.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
BellaNaija is a media partner for EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest

 

