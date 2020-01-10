The Suspected Killers of Moradeun have Been Arrested

In what can be viewed as a welcome development, four suspected killers of Moradeun Balogun have been arrested by the Lagos state Police Command, Punch reports.

Moradeun was stabbed to death by robbers while she was returning from work on Monday November 2nd 2019.

The suspects were identified as Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi.

Parading the suspects the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, stated that: