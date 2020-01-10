The Suspected Killers of Moradeun have Been Arrested

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

In what can be viewed as a welcome development, four suspected killers of Moradeun Balogun have been arrested by the Lagos state Police Command, Punch reports.

Moradeun was stabbed to death by robbers while she was returning from work on Monday November 2nd 2019.

The suspects were identified as Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi.

Parading the suspects the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, stated that:

On December 3, 2019, around 7pm, one Moradeun Balogun, 28, was attacked on her way from work at the NCIE bus stop, Gbagada.

The deceased was stabbed in her neck and her Lenovo computer laptop was stolen. Four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, were arrested in connection with the crime. The suspects are giving useful information to aid the investigation, after which they will be charged.

