Connect with us

Weddings

Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

They Met 13 Years Ago in Church! Ayobami & Dayo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Feel all the Love at Feyi & Kolo's Outdoor Wedding + Traditional Engagement

Weddings

All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

They Met at Work! Tola & Sola's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 334

Sweet Spot Weddings

Together Forever! See Teleola & Edidem's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Rachael & Abiodun's Traditional Engagement

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 333

Weddings

See Rama & Kwame's Elegant #RK2020 Wedding in Ghana!

Weddings

Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

#TheAFKWedding Outdoor Wedding is Just the Best Way to Start Your Day!

Feyi & Kolo’s Traditional Engagement was a Full Display of Culture

Some honeymoon spots you’ll totally love.

A Big Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mauritius

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Santorini is Everything

Beauty looks you definitely want to see

Igbo Brides Need to See This Bridal Beauty!

This Nude Bridal Glam is Perfect for the Big Day

This bridal collection was all shades of stunning.

This Collection by Madeline Gardner is for the Romantic Bride

On this week’s episode of the #AtHomewithBN: BellaNaija Weddings presents Love Stories series.

All You Need to Know about the Davies on this #AtHomewithBN Episode

Enjoy Every Bit of the Adejumo’s Love Story on this Episode of #AtHomewithBN

Did you miss the #AtHomewithBN: Wedding After Party (Love Song Edition) with Timi Dakolo, you should catch up now.

Watch Every Bit of Timi Dakolo’s Electrifying Performance on the Wedding After Party Series

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn’t Feel Right For Me Any More

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Every Child Deserves Quality Education During This Lockdown

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic ‘War For Talent’?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

Advertisement
css.php