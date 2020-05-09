Weddings
Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
First, let’s see the wedding this week.
#TheAFKWedding Outdoor Wedding is Just the Best Way to Start Your Day!
Feyi & Kolo’s Traditional Engagement was a Full Display of Culture
Some honeymoon spots you’ll totally love.
A Big Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mauritius
This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Santorini is Everything
Beauty looks you definitely want to see
Igbo Brides Need to See This Bridal Beauty!
This Nude Bridal Glam is Perfect for the Big Day
This bridal collection was all shades of stunning.
This Collection by Madeline Gardner is for the Romantic Bride
On this week’s episode of the #AtHomewithBN: BellaNaija Weddings presents Love Stories series.
All You Need to Know about the Davies on this #AtHomewithBN Episode
Enjoy Every Bit of the Adejumo’s Love Story on this Episode of #AtHomewithBN
Did you miss the #AtHomewithBN: Wedding After Party (Love Song Edition) with Timi Dakolo, you should catch up now.
Watch Every Bit of Timi Dakolo’s Electrifying Performance on the Wedding After Party Series