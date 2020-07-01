Connect with us

Nnedi Okorafor’s list of upcoming TV/Film Projects is the Stuff of Greatness 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾

In case you didn’t know, Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor has been working on some amazing TV/film projects.

The author recently shared a list of all the projects she is currently working on. According to her caption, she shared the information to make things clear.

The caption read:

Here are my current tv/film projects, so that it’s all in one place.
Also, I’m currently working on The 3rd Akata novel in the series. Note: No “congrats”, please; this is what I do and it’s not new. Just want it all clear. 😊

Check out the post below;

On the list are two of her popular novels, “Who Fears Death” which was picked up by HBO to be adapted as a TV series, and “Binti” which was picked by Media Res and Hulu to be adapted as a TV series too.

Other projects include Octavia Butler‘s novel, “Wild Seed“, which was picked up by Viola DavisJuvee Productions and Amazon Studios to be adapted into a tv series.

The author listed the last project as “unannounced,” but confirmed that it was in fact written by her alongside Wanuri Kahiu and Nathan Marshall.

The author also took to Twitter to appreciate Viola Davis who is producing one of the projects she is currently working on. She retweeted a video of Viola Davis talking about her career and cited it as just a part of why she is, “so proud and pleased to be working with Viola Davis” and described her as someone who “moves with clarity”.

See the post here;

We’re super excited about all her upcoming projects and we can’t wait to see the magic she creates with Viola Davis.

Photo Credit: @nnediokorafor

