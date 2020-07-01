In case you didn’t know, Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor has been working on some amazing TV/film projects.

The author recently shared a list of all the projects she is currently working on. According to her caption, she shared the information to make things clear.

The caption read:

Here are my current tv/film projects, so that it’s all in one place.

Also, I’m currently working on The 3rd Akata novel in the series. Note: No “congrats”, please; this is what I do and it’s not new. Just want it all clear. 😊

On the list are two of her popular novels, “Who Fears Death” which was picked up by HBO to be adapted as a TV series, and “Binti” which was picked by Media Res and Hulu to be adapted as a TV series too.

Other projects include Octavia Butler‘s novel, “Wild Seed“, which was picked up by Viola Davis‘ Juvee Productions and Amazon Studios to be adapted into a tv series.

The author listed the last project as “unannounced,” but confirmed that it was in fact written by her alongside Wanuri Kahiu and Nathan Marshall.

The author also took to Twitter to appreciate Viola Davis who is producing one of the projects she is currently working on. She retweeted a video of Viola Davis talking about her career and cited it as just a part of why she is, “so proud and pleased to be working with Viola Davis” and described her as someone who “moves with clarity”.

THIS is just a hint of why I'm so proud and pleased to be working with Viola Davis on Wild Seed and in general. She moves with CLARITY. https://t.co/k5RLB3csFh — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 1, 2020

We’re super excited about all her upcoming projects and we can’t wait to see the magic she creates with Viola Davis.

