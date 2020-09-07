3 Nigerian Celebrity Baby Instagram Accounts to Follow for some Cuteness

So much has happened so far in 2020, including several celebrity baby births to celebrate. Three of these babies have already started putting their footprints in the digital world with their very own social media accounts and we love to see it.

For your frequently needed dose of sweetness and cuteness, we recommend following their Instagram pages.

Parents: Big Brother Naija season 3 housemates Teddy A and BamBam

Parents: Disc jockey and producer DJ Xclusive and wife Tinuke Ogundero

Parents: Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate Mike Edwards and British track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton

The social media accounts, often managed by their parents, features photos of the celebrity babies, sweet moments with their parents and more.

Photo Credit: @zenadenibuyan