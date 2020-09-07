Connect with us

Sweet Spot

3 Nigerian Celebrity Baby Instagram Accounts to Follow for some Cuteness

Sweet Spot

We Can't Get Enough of Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis cheering her on at the 2020 U.S. Open

Scoop Sweet Spot

Happy First Tradversary to BamBam & Teddy A ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Jesse Jagz is Married 💍

Sweet Spot

Toyin Abraham is as Beautiful as Ever as She Celebrates her Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

A Sneak Peek Inside Aisha Hanan Buhari & Muhammad Turad's Wedding | #HamadForever

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

DJ Xclusive releases New Single named after His Daughter "Avery" ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Niecy Nash is Giving Us another Peek into her Wedding to Jessica Betts

Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter Okoye has the Sweetest Words for His Wife Lola Omotayo on Her Birthday ❤️

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Sweet Spot

3 Nigerian Celebrity Baby Instagram Accounts to Follow for some Cuteness

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan | Baby Model and Influencer | @bammybestowed and @iamteddya’s daughter

So much has happened so far in 2020, including several celebrity baby births to celebrate. Three of these babies have already started putting their footprints in the digital world with their very own social media accounts and we love to see it.

For your frequently needed dose of sweetness and cuteness, we recommend following their Instagram pages.

Baby Zendaya

Parents: Big Brother Naija season 3 housemates Teddy A and BamBam

Baby Avery

Parents: Disc jockey and producer DJ Xclusive and wife Tinuke Ogundero

Baby Matthew 

Parents: Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate Mike Edwards and British track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton

The social media accounts, often managed by their parents, features photos of the celebrity babies, sweet moments with their parents and more.

Photo Credit: @zenadenibuyan

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Richmond Bassey of Bamboo is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The 5 C’s To Creating Great Content Marketing Campaign

Money Matters With Nimi Akinkugbe: 11 Investment Tips From Warren Buffet

“We don’t turn children away” Rachel Alaje Shares Her Experience Running an Orphanage in Nigeria

Ene Abah: Pay Attention to Your State of Mind

Advertisement
css.php