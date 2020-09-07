We Can’t Get Enough of Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis cheering her on at the 2020 U.S. Open

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., husband and daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attend the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tennis pro Serena Williams was cheered on at the 2020 U.S. Open by her 3-year-old daugher Alexis Olympia and her husband Alexis Ohanian but it was Serena’s daughter who stole the show.

During the match, which held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, Serena Williams was spotted giving a wave to her little girl who gave a wave in return.

After Serena Williams’ defeat of fellow American tennis player Sloane Stephens, she said, “I hope she saw her mama fighting. I don’t think she was playing attention between you and me. I think she was playing with some princesses upstairs.”

See the super cute photos below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., husband and daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attend the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., husband and daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attend the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attends the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attends the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., daughter of Serena Williams (not pictured), attends the Women’s Singles third round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

