You are My Soulmate! See Kamila & AbdulMajeed’s Wedding Video

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kamila and AbdulMajeed‘s traditional wedding is filled with so many sweet moments.

It definitely was a day the couple had talked about so many times and looked forward to. We love how their beautiful culture was brilliantly displayed and represented.

The bride’s words about her big day were just perfect in every way. She got a teary-eyed and that’s because she was just so full of joy and happiness to be marrying the man of her dreams. Each moment of their special day  was brilliantly captured by Wrgo Imagery and you see all of it below:

 

 

Credits

Videography: @wrgoimagery
Photography: @nonsookoye_weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

