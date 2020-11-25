Chow Black presents its Black Friday Online Food & Drinks Fair with Variety of Meals to choose from | November 25th-27th

Chow Black, Nigeria’s first Black Friday Online Food and Drinks Fair is going to be legendary. Taking place from Wednesday, November 25th – Friday, November 27th at FoodCriticLive.com from 9 am-8 pm daily. Experience jaw-dropping deals, free drinks, and an endless array of great food.

With over 300 delicious meals to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Ranging from finger-licking barbecue, gourmet cuisine, delectably rich cakes, sumptuous Nigerian food, luxurious desserts, mouthwatering street food, exclusive offers, and much more. At the click of a button, we take you on a hassle-free journey into the world of all things food and drink.

Here’s your chance to be adventurous and try something new. Satisfy every craving without breaking the bank. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of Malta Guinness with every order. Stand the chance to win a gift voucher from Sweetkiwi Yogurt.

Get ready for an unforgettable three days of delicious food, flavourful cuisine, and undeniable satisfaction brought to you by Food Critic Live. Food Critic Live is the place where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. The Food Critic and Food Events Company is the pioneer of the Online Food and Drinks Fair in Nigeria. This event is proudly sponsored by Malta Guinness and Sweetkiwi Yogurt.

Shop. Explore. Enjoy. It’s going to be legendary!

