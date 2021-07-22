BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***Live Jazz at the Metaphor
Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Venue78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.
RSVP: 08187122351

Old School Classic Thursday
It’s always a night of classics with DJ Humility and DJ KC. Turn up and get lit.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue11 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lagos.
RSVP: Tunde (0818593930)

Karaoke Night
Karaoke Thursday’s at LiVE! with Praiz as the special guest artist. You don’t want to miss one.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
VenueLiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic
Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
VenueTiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
Time: 5 PM.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Live Band at Wave Beach 

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueElegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Game Night
Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Metaphor,  78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

The Tour
Club Oxyzgen and The Terrance presents “The Tour”, a two-day event featuring guest appearances, games, body painting, and lots more. These events will blow your mind, Terrace Chills & Club on Friday, and a private pool party on Saturday.

Date: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 3 PM & 12 PM.
Venue: 7 Abiodun Close, Off Alabi Street, Opposite Domino Pizza, Toyin Street, Ikeja.
RSVP: 07034864447

Pop Up – June Creative Art Advisory (Art Exhibition)

Come shop, relax and have a drink as you purchase new ink on watercolour paper works by Yadichinma and acrylic pour on canvas works by Ronke Komos.

Date: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 19a Military Street, Onikan, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Pot Painting Session 

What better way to spend your Saturday than getting creative with a pot painting session.

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 12 PM
VenueStrobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.
RSVPHERE

Paint Hub

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
VenueTranscorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.
RSVPww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
VenueBrass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVPww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Paint & Sip
Get your creative juices on because we’re going painting this Sunday and we’d be showing everyone how to paint a masterpiece. Guess what? You will be taking your paintings home.

Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout
Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi.
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

