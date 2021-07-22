Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
***Live Jazz at the Metaphor
Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.
RSVP: 08187122351
Old School Classic Thursday
It’s always a night of classics with DJ Humility and DJ KC. Turn up and get lit.
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 11 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lagos.
RSVP: Tunde (0818593930)
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Thursday’s at LiVE! with Praiz as the special guest artist. You don’t want to miss one.
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng
Open Mic
Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
Time: 5 PM.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]
Live Band at Wave Beach
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE
Game Night
Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.
Date: Friday, July 22, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.
The Tour
Club Oxyzgen and The Terrance presents “The Tour”, a two-day event featuring guest appearances, games, body painting, and lots more. These events will blow your mind, Terrace Chills & Club on Friday, and a private pool party on Saturday.
Date: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 3 PM & 12 PM.
Venue: 7 Abiodun Close, Off Alabi Street, Opposite Domino Pizza, Toyin Street, Ikeja.
RSVP: 07034864447
Pop Up – June Creative Art Advisory (Art Exhibition)
Come shop, relax and have a drink as you purchase new ink on watercolour paper works by Yadichinma and acrylic pour on canvas works by Ronke Komos.
Date: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 19a Military Street, Onikan, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Pot Painting Session
What better way to spend your Saturday than getting creative with a pot painting session.
Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
Paint Hub
Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]
Paint. Sip. Create
Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754
Paint. Sip. Create
Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.
Paint & Sip
Get your creative juices on because we’re going painting this Sunday and we’d be showing everyone how to paint a masterpiece. Guess what? You will be taking your paintings home.
Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng
Kayak Hangout
Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.
Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi.
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng