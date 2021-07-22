BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

*** Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Old School Classic Thursday

It’s always a night of classics with DJ Humility and DJ KC. Turn up and get lit.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 11 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lagos.

RSVP: Tunde (0818593930)

Karaoke Night

Karaoke Thursday’s at LiVE! with Praiz as the special guest artist. You don’t want to miss one.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic

Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

The Tour

Club Oxyzgen and The Terrance presents “The Tour”, a two-day event featuring guest appearances, games, body painting, and lots more. These events will blow your mind, Terrace Chills & Club on Friday, and a private pool party on Saturday.

Date: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Time: 3 PM & 12 PM.

Venue: 7 Abiodun Close, Off Alabi Street, Opposite Domino Pizza, Toyin Street, Ikeja.

RSVP: 07034864447

Pop Up – June Creative Art Advisory (Art Exhibition)

Come shop, relax and have a drink as you purchase new ink on watercolour paper works by Yadichinma and acrylic pour on canvas works by Ronke Komos.

Date: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 19a Military Street, Onikan, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pot Painting Session

What better way to spend your Saturday than getting creative with a pot painting session.

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Paint Hub

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Paint & Sip

Get your creative juices on because we’re going painting this Sunday and we’d be showing everyone how to paint a masterpiece. Guess what? You will be taking your paintings home.

Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng