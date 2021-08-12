BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Tequila Thursdays

It’s going to be another wild night tonight with DJ Lambo on the wheel of steel.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic



Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Karaoke Night & BYOB

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Twists Hotel & Lounge, 42 Budland Street, Grammar School Bus stop, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09019168952

Tipsy Thursday

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: No 10, Igboeze Street Ind. Layout, Enugu.

RSVP: HERE

Movie Night at the Garden

Come experience a beautiful love story with your special someone at The Garden. Bring in your mats/floor covering. The movie ticket goes for 15,000 per person and includes chicken wings, cocktails, and popcorn. Movie to be watched, “The Bodyguard”.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 42, Alfred Rewana Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 08093598094, 07035258996 or HERE

BYOB Thursday

It’s always a great idea to start the weekend on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Play Imperial, Abuja.

Karaoke, Wings & Cocktail

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, No 9 Ogundana Street off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: 07067789069

Sip & Paint

It’s the weekend again. Here’s your chance to enjoy a unique Sip and Paint event that includes outdoor games, a silent disco, food and drinks from Bubbletii, and much more.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Landmark, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

Game Night

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351 or HERE

Twist Night

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Twists Hotel & Lounge, 42 Budland Street, Grammar School Bus stop, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

BellaNaija Style Virtual Summit: Harnessing Africa’s True Potential

BellaNaija Style will again convene leading experts and global thought leaders in the fashion, and lifestyle business to provide a truly global perspective on how the African industry is transforming in this new and very different world. This year’s BellaNaija Style Virtual Summit: Harnessing Africa’s True Potential includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to tackle relevant topics around production, sustainability, and consumerism to equip African designers, creatives, and influencers with much-needed skills needed to thrive both on the continent and globally.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

RSVP: HERE

Feel D Vibes Beach Hangout

This weekend, don’t miss Feel D Vibes Beach Hangout. The hangout has a speedboat ride (to and from the beach), music, gate entrance, meals, drinks, games, and a lot of fun.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay, Lagos Island

RSVP: 07084763184 or HERE

Industry Nite with Zlatan

Come and party with the Zanku master, Zlatan.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: HardRock Cafe, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Adult Day Party

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Barbeque Saturday

A sign your Saturday is going to be fun with a free barbeque.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Paint.Sip.Unwind

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Ladies Night

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Twists Hotel & Lounge, 42 Budland Street, Grammar School Bus stop, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Explore Nsude

The most historic town in Enugu. Explore the caves, valleys, waterfalls, and streams in this town that embody the ancient civilization of the Igbo Nation.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: House On The Rock Church, MSP Bus Stop, Enugu.

RSVP: 08110485822, 07017179524 or 08035573808.

Sisi Pelebe

The show goes on, this is the weekend! Have you seen the show? Then, you don’t want to miss this.

Date: Saturday, August 14 – Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Fuse Nation Games Night Ibadan

You already know it’s a fun spree at FuseNation games Night. You don’t wanna miss it.

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Race Course, Gate 1 Adamasingba Stadium, Opposite Recreation Club, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

The Red Room Experience

The Red Room experience is a Networking/Entertainment Hub/party that connects creatives, socialites, business owners, celebrities and other young scholars doing well in other career nitch. You get to have fun and at the same time network. Features a 3-course buffet dinner, entertainment, art and lots more.

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Freeme Space, Plot 16A Nike Art Gallery Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Sip & Shop

What about a one-day pop-up market? It will be an exciting shopping experience with a fine ambience, great music, mocktails, and finger food.

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 3 Ribadu, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Kayak & Vibes

Make time to attend, take a break from work, have fun and enjoy the moment. Perk, you get to meet people and make new friends.

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Wellprenurs Hangout

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday Live Band

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Twists Hotel & Lounge, 42 Budland Street, Grammar School Bus stop, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Sunday

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Venue: Ketchup Cafe, Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja

RSVP: 09060001747‬

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng