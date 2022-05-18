Connect with us

Moda Culture Magazine explores how Chinonso Egemba & Cynthia Abila foster important conversations about healthy living & fashion in it's latest issue

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Moda Culture Magazine’s April-June ’22 edition features interviews with Togolese tech pioneer Sénamé Koffi Agbodjinou, Nigerian fashion designer Cynthia Abila, Mauritanian fashion designer Niuku Djawal, and Nigerian health influencer Chinonso ‘Aproko Doctor’ Egemba about fostering vital dialogues about sustainable fashion, tech, body positivity, women’s empowerment, and influencing healthy living in Africa.

Through his WoeLabs, Togolese digital pioneer Sénamé Koffi Agbodjinou is creating self-sustaining smart communities and tech laboratories.

Cynthia Abila, a Nigerian fashion designer, has chosen second-hand and eco-friendly clothing for her own fashion label, Cynthia Abila, in order to help people and the environment.

Niuku Djawal, a Mauritanian designer, prioritises sustainability, deconstruction, and handmade dye methods while conceptualising her creations. She is also going to digitise handcrafted fashion sales.

Chinonso ‘Aproko Doctor’ Egemba utilises “storytelling to promote a healthy Africa” via his network of over 1.4 million Twitter followers and 202 thousand Instagram followers.

Visit themodaculture.com to get a copy of the new issue and read their stories.

