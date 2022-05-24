10 Times Osas Ighodaro Looked Divine

Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Actor, host and producer, Osas Ighodaro makes heads turn as much with her style statements as she does with her acting.

The AMVCA 2022 winner knows how to put together a look for sure, and she can slay any outfit, in any colour, at any time. Little wonder she won the award for Best Dressed at the recently concluded #AMVCA8. So here are some of Osas’ looks that made her look like a dream.

For more of her sizzling looks check this, this and this.

LOOK 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 9 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

LOOK 10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

