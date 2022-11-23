The Macallan Partners with Atari to Host Runway Fashion Show

‘The Macallan‘ a leading prestigious single malt Scotch whisky, recently partnered with creative designer Mai Atafo on his latest collection ‘The Atelier‘ after a three-year hiatus off the runway. The collection debuted at a specially curated, gorgeous fashion show at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

‘The Atelier’ Collection captures design features in creative, and contemporary ways while being functional, elevated, elegant, and adaptable to individual styles. Four collections of over 80 outfits were displayed by 68 models on the runway.

The collection launch was an exclusive show with some of Nigeria’s biggest names like; Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ric Hassani, Uti Nwachukwu, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie in attendance.

The Macallan partnership with ATAFO highlights the intricacy, skill, innovation, and craftsmanship that goes into developing whisky and fashion pieces.

Abayomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, commented on the event and said;

“The Macallan is renowned as the world’s leading single malt whiskies and globally celebrated for its unique taste and style, methods and craftsmanship. For almost 200 years, The Macallan has maintained an outstanding quality and distinctive character. This legacy and reputation form the motivation for our collaboration with the highly respected Nigerian designer, Mai Atafo. “The Macallan recognises Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry that is characterised by colour and beautiful expressions and this partnership is another investment in the exceptional talents within the industry.” “Nigeria’s fashion symbolises craftsmanship and nothing could inspire you more than The Macallan. Mai Atafo and Macallan’s partnership is Mastery at its finest! Thanks to Mai for his impeccable art of giving expression to our feelings with style and fashion. While Macallan adds style and luxury to our taste and nights,” Ioannis Simos, Premium Spirit & HoReCa Director, Coca-Cola Hellenic, commented during the show.



Much like The Macallan, ATAFO has showcased a history of excellence, innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship – values that the single malt whisky considers a priority in any partnership. Being a master in his field, Mai Atafo’s expertise, originality, prestige, and passion for creating beautiful experiences were additional qualities that made the collaboration possible.

L-R: Premium Spirit & HoReCa Director, Coca-Cola Hellenic, Ioannis Simos; Creative Photographer and Publisher, Style Mania, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; Creative Director, ATAFO, Mai Atafo; Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, Abayomi Ajao; Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Coca-Cola Hellenic, Hammed Adebiyi; and Trade Marketing Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Coca-Cola Hellenic, Tsolaye Everett at The Macallan-supported ATAFO Atelier fashion show held at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Speaking on the launch of his new collection, creative director, Atafo said,

“The Atelier is a statement of passion, grit, and growth. I got into fashion out of a love of clothes, and now that love has evolved into a desire to create an experience people can wear and live. Atafo has had many challenges, but we have grown through them to become this exquisite brand changing the face of fashion globally, and we are delighted to have an iconic brand like The Macallan here today to support our growth.”

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary, ultra-prestige single malt whisky. It was one of the first distillers in Scotland to be legally licensed. The brand’s outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since its establishment by Alexander Reid.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. The creation of The Macallan draws on the vital contributing influences of Spain, North America, and Scotland – and of their respective natural raw materials, combined with traditional methods and craftsmanship.

Sponsored Content