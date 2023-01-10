Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Tim Godfrey appreciates his "still waters" Erica on First Anniversary of their Engagement

Music Sweet Spot

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday & 32 years on stage with adorable family photos

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Sweet Spot Weddings

Sharon and Val's Love Began After a Birthday Shoutout on Instagram!

Sweet Spot

Maria Chike and Her Mom Look Exactly Alike 😍

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Congratulations! Uche Ogbodo ties the knot with her beau Bobby 

Scoop Sweet Spot

Queen Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Another Instagram Love Story! See Mosun and Laolu's Pre-wedding Photos

Promotions Sweet Spot

Verve Rewards Customers with Shopping Spree Experience in the GoodLife Promo 3.0

Sweet Spot

Kess fulfills his childhood dream of getting a car & house for his parents

Sweet Spot

Tim Godfrey appreciates his “still waters” Erica on First Anniversary of their Engagement

Published

22 hours ago

 on


Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has shared a beautiful post and a cute love note on his Instagram page to commemorate the first anniversary of his engagement to his wife, Erica.

The singer wrote on his page:

On this day January 9th 2022… I was just shaking anyhow… mixture of excitement and nervousness! I won’t lie o… Kai!!!
I love you baby, you have made every single day with you, Heaven on earth!

Happy Proposal anniversary @ericakatrinagodfrey
Meeting you has been absolutely Devine!
I love you
I love you
I love you
I Will forever Love you My Anambra princess!
#mystillwaters

See post below:

Tim Godfrey got married to his wife, Erica, on April 23 2022, in Culpeper, VA, United States.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked
css.php