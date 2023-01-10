Tim Godfrey appreciates his “still waters” Erica on First Anniversary of their Engagement



Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has shared a beautiful post and a cute love note on his Instagram page to commemorate the first anniversary of his engagement to his wife, Erica.

The singer wrote on his page:

On this day January 9th 2022… I was just shaking anyhow… mixture of excitement and nervousness! I won’t lie o… Kai!!!

I love you baby, you have made every single day with you, Heaven on earth! Happy Proposal anniversary @ericakatrinagodfrey

Meeting you has been absolutely Devine!

I love you

I love you

I love you

I Will forever Love you My Anambra princess!

#mystillwaters

See post below:

</<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Tim Godfrey got married to his wife, Erica, on April 23 2022, in Culpeper, VA, United States. </p> <p>

Tim Godfrey got married to his wife, Erica, on April 23 2022, in Culpeper, VA, United States.