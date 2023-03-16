Ini Edo Shares First Look of Daughter on Her 2nd Birthday

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to Instagram to share a first look at her daughter Light on her 2nd birthday.

In her caption, the actress expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with the “greatest gift” and her “biggest heart desire.” She gushed over her daughter, calling her “the most precious, adorable little girl” who has brought comfort and joy to her life. She wrote,

“On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re-dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber… HE is doing an excellent job at taking care of us… Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much…..”

In an interview with BellaNaija, the actress opened up about motherhood. She revealed that being a mom has changed her life in ways she never imagined. You can watch it here.