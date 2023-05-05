5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA

Come May 18 and all roads will lead to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The AMVCA is one of the biggest entertainment shows in Africa. In its ninth edition, the award show will present awards to nominated actors and actresses for their outstanding performances and immense contributions to the success of a film or television show. Did you miss this year’s nomination? See the full list here.

Voting may have closed now but we’re sure you cannot wait to see your faves clinch an award or two – or three! For those who voted, well done! Your votes will go a long way in ensuring your creatives and entertainers are recognised for the good work they’re doing. Other award categories winners will be decided by a panel of judges, headed by Femi Odugbemi.

Like the previous seasons, Africa will be on standby for a memorable award show like no other. From show productions to breathtaking style, amazing performances, great speeches, awards and everything that makes AMVCA unforgettable, here are the things we are expecting from the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. You should watch out for them too!

Get excited for this year’s AMVCA as it will be hosted by no other but IK Osakioduwa, alongside South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi. Looking forward to seeing them light up the stage? We are too!

Celebrations

The celebrations will span over three days, commencing with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event. Following that, the Digital Content Creators and Young Filmmakers Day will take place, before concluding with the Runway Show/Nominee Gala the following day. The celebrations will culminate with the Award Night. Check out some of the looks from the previous AMVCA Cultural Day.

Head-Turning Red Carpet Looks

Trust our celebrities to bring the heat and turn up looking peng! The AMVCAs are usually filled with glitz and glamour and we’re sure this year won’t be any different.

Remember the outfits that made Osas Ighodaro and Denola Grey clinch the best-dressed awards? Who’s gonna win this time around? We are sure to find out!

The BellaNaija Style team will cover all the glamorous looks from the AMVCA and we’re giddy with excitement. We’re sure our eyes are gonna pop, so get your glasses, people, the slay will be blinding! Did you miss the looks from last year’s AMVCA? See them here.

The Runway Shows

From the red carpet to live performances and, of course, the runway shows, there are many activities we look forward to. Like every other year, we’re going to see gorgeous designs from Nigerian brands and we can’t wait to see one or two celebrities grace the runway with their walk and poise. Did you miss the previous AMVCA runway shows? We’ve got you, see them here.

If you ever want to learn how to deliver emotional speeches, then you need to pay attention to the AMVCA speeches – they’re filled with warmth and hope. There are moments when you truly see these celebrities for who and what they are. You see their happiness, joy, and excitement that all their hard work has eventually paid off. We listened to some wow speeches last year and this year will be no different.

While we wish all the nominees good luck, let’s take you back to some speeches by previous winners.

There you have it! We’re sure the AMVCA show will wow us this year and we’re full of anticipation. We’ve got the nominees and voted! Now, we wait with bated breaths.

Follow us at bellanaija.com and across our social media pages for exclusive updates on the 2023 AMVCA.