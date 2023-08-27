Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix debuts Official Trailer for Editi Effiong’s Upcoming Thriller “The Black Book”

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller "Everything Scatter"

Movies Movies & TV

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Movies Movies & TV

Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Lonzo Nzekwe’s "Orah" Selected to Screen at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

Movies

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

The live eviction show for the fifth week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show took a dramatic turn as two evictions were announced. Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted after this week’s round of voting by fans. Tonight’s eviction show was the first time evictions were held without Biggie’s jury since the first week.

Tolanibaj, who had earlier confirmed her relationship with Neoenergy, was bullish and positive about her eviction. She said she was looking forward to becoming a global DJ. Frodd expressed his excitement about going home to meet his wife and new-born daughter. Angel, Soma, Venita, and Adekunle also confirmed ships in the house on today’s show.

See highlights below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php