BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

The live eviction show for the fifth week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show took a dramatic turn as two evictions were announced. Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted after this week’s round of voting by fans. Tonight’s eviction show was the first time evictions were held without Biggie’s jury since the first week.

Tolanibaj, who had earlier confirmed her relationship with Neoenergy, was bullish and positive about her eviction. She said she was looking forward to becoming a global DJ. Frodd expressed his excitement about going home to meet his wife and new-born daughter. Angel, Soma, Venita, and Adekunle also confirmed ships in the house on today’s show.

Angel was hurt she didn’t win the Pardon Me Please this week. Hear what she has to say about that.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/bIPDnr0QES — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 27, 2023

Angel called Adekunle Venita’s boy-toy. Listen to what Venita has to say about that. Venita and Adekunle have confirmed they’re a ship. Over to you, what should we name this?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/gSksKo53DC — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 27, 2023

Ebuka has confirmed that there will be no jury for tonight’s eviction.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 27, 2023

Tolani Baj has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 27, 2023

