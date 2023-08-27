Movies
#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House
The live eviction show for the fifth week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show took a dramatic turn as two evictions were announced. Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted after this week’s round of voting by fans. Tonight’s eviction show was the first time evictions were held without Biggie’s jury since the first week.
Tolanibaj, who had earlier confirmed her relationship with Neoenergy, was bullish and positive about her eviction. She said she was looking forward to becoming a global DJ. Frodd expressed his excitement about going home to meet his wife and new-born daughter. Angel, Soma, Venita, and Adekunle also confirmed ships in the house on today’s show.
August 27, 2023
The week in review.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/WeLCqqAzh8
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
Angel was hurt she didn’t win the Pardon Me Please this week. Hear what she has to say about that.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/bIPDnr0QES
August 27, 2023
Angel called Adekunle Venita’s boy-toy. Listen to what Venita has to say about that.
Venita and Adekunle have confirmed they’re a ship. Over to you, what should we name this?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/gSksKo53DC
August 27, 2023
How did Soma’s Head of House reign go? Press play!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/AzXeoFnv2a
August 27, 2023
What does Prince think of Neo and Tolani Baj’s relationship? Listen!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/NT0t7Kkup3
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
Confirmed ships so far:
Adekunle and Venita
Angel and Soma
Neo and Tolani Baj.
🫶🏽#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
August 27, 2023
Ebuka has confirmed that there will be no jury for tonight’s eviction.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
August 27, 2023
Hmmn, were Kim Oprah and Ilebaye arguing over Cross? Watch!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/u0UFi105GL
August 27, 2023
Tolani Baj has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
August 27, 2023
The moment Tolani Baj was evicted from the #BBNAllStars house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/LMPlOpKveh
August 27, 2023
Tolani Baj on her relationship with Neo.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/I9xoRwiNDC
August 27, 2023
Tolani Baj says she sensed she’d leave the house today. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/jCvspRr3iI
August 27, 2023
Tolani Baj says she’s about to be a global DJ. Watch out, people!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/1cMMHTWCSz
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
Goodbye, Tolani Baj. BellaNaija wishes you the best. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/pEDZZx2uY3
August 27, 2023
Frodd has just been evicted from the house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
August 27, 2023
Goodbye, Frodd. BellaNaija wishes you the best.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/Z0mEURA1JU
August 27, 2023
“I’m going home to meet my Elena” – Frodd.
Awwwwnn #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
August 27, 2023
Ebuka says Ike has become gentle. Listen to his reply 😂
He also said he’ll be back to his toxic ways next week 😫#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/7HxVZIwt6v
August 27, 2023
See how y’all voted this week.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/tP8WTPaI0R
August 27, 2023