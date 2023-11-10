Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Chef Tolani of "Diary of a Kitchen Lover" Welcomes Baby Girl

Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” has welcomed a baby girl!

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of the behind-the-scenes moments of her maternity photoshoot and ended the clip with a cute video of her bundle of joy, who she’s named Tifeoluwa. In the caption, she wrote:

Chef T is a mum 🥺🥺 Little Chef T is here and she’s perfect!❤️

God has given me the best gift yet; The gift of motherhood, the gift to be called a mother and her daddy a father, The gift to experience what it’s like to be called a mother in my lifetime.

He has done all of this IN HIS OWN TIME!
Heaven smiled on me this time and said it’s your turn my child, I will give you nothing but the best. Please rejoice with me and my family 🙏

Dear God, I am here to say one prayer, the waiting years are the darkest for every woman, please make it easy and not make them wait for too long. Please smile down on every woman who wishes for a blessing of a child. Ki o ma pe Ju, Iwo oloun jor 🙏

My story is one that will always be a testimony but in all, I say Alhamdulillah 🙏

Besties, Chef T is a mum o 🥺 you have a little bestie and she’s so pretty 😍 are you even ready? 😄 And just like that, I am a mum! It feels so surreal! Rejoice with me! Chef T is a mum!!!

Congratulations, Chef T!

Watch the video below:

