Living

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Set to Minister at U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey is set to minister at the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast – a faith-based event held ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance – on January 20, 2025.

The event, which takes place every four years before a new U.S. administration assumes office, has leaders, dignitaries, and people of faith unite in prayer and worship for the incoming government. This year, it will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom in Washington, D.C., with Reverend Merrie Turner as host.

Reflecting on the occasion, Nathaniel Bassey shared on Instagram:

Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in.

Other ministers joining him include Pastor Mario Bramnick, Revivalist Rebecca Macchi, and Dr. Dominiquae Bierman.

 

A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow)

