BN Bridal Shower: Jacqueline’s Pretty & Pink Themed Party!

The lovely BN Bride-to-be, Jacqueline Iwuh had shared her amazing pre-wedding photos and love story with BellaNaija Weddings, click here to read.

With roughly a month left until Jackie officially finds her Prince, her best friend Danelle Aleong and her twin sister Jennifer Iwuh planned the perfect Pretty & Pink themed bridal shower to celebrate her.

On a perfect spring day, Jackie was surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones to bask in the beautiful sunshine and to hear enriching and loving words of advice as well as reflect on her past life and what it will mean to be a great wife to her Prince.

Guests were treated to a Naija-Afro infused menu that ranged from jollof rice, puff puff to macaroni and cheese and also participated in a multitude of games as well on that beautiful day.

The bridal shower held at the B-Loft in downtown Atlanta with the prettiest flower wall backdrop ever!

~ Photography: Michael Daniel

The Cake!

The Guests



Game Time



We love Gifts!



Credits

Photography: Michael Daniel | @illusionsoflight

Event Decor: Amara Onuzo | @amaraonuzo

Dress: Virgos Lounge | @VirgosLounge

Venue: B-Loft, Atlanta

Wedding Planner: Threes Company Events | @threescompanyevents