BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Bridal Shower: Jacqueline’s Pretty & Pink Themed Party!

30.03.2017 at By 2 Comments

The lovely BN Bride-to-be, Jacqueline Iwuh had shared her amazing pre-wedding photos and love story with BellaNaija Weddingsclick here to read.

With roughly a month left until Jackie officially finds her Prince, her best friend Danelle Aleong and her twin sister Jennifer Iwuh planned the perfect Pretty & Pink themed bridal shower to celebrate her.

On a perfect spring day, Jackie was surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones to bask in the beautiful sunshine and to hear enriching and loving words of advice as well as reflect on her past life and what it will mean to be a great wife to her Prince.

Guests were treated to a Naija-Afro infused menu that ranged from jollof rice, puff puff to macaroni and cheese and also participated in a multitude of games as well on that beautiful day.

The bridal shower held at the B-Loft in downtown Atlanta with the prettiest flower wall backdrop ever!

BellaNaija Weddings will keep you updated on the wedding via the website and social media! Look out for the coverage – in the meantime, here are all the fun and pink photos below

~ Photography: Michael Daniel

The Cake!

The Guests

Game Time

We love Gifts!

Credits
Photography: Michael Daniel @illusionsoflight
Event Decor: Amara Onuzo |  @amaraonuzo
Dress: Virgos Lounge | @VirgosLounge
Venue: B-Loft, Atlanta
Wedding Planner: Threes Company Events | @threescompanyevents

2 Comments on BN Bridal Shower: Jacqueline’s Pretty & Pink Themed Party!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija