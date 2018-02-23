All Shades of Pink for Miss South Africa 2007 Tansey Coetzee Sodeinde’s Baby Shower 💕🌸

Miss South Africa 2007 Tansey Coetzee Sodeinde is counting down to the birth of her baby girl.

She had a baby shower this week with close friends Bonang Matheba, Babalwa Mneno, Lorna Maseko and more in attendance.

The shower was filmed for an episode on SABC and according to Tansey, it was a spectacular day.

She posted on her Instagram page:

Spent the most incredible day with @lornamaseko at @yummybabysaand @morrells_boutique_estate . Thank you for hosting the very first #babyshower on @thehostesssa 🍭🍦🍰🍯Lorna the food was scrumptious and we were super impressed with the decor and all the beautiful surprises. I will keep you all posted as to when this episode will be aired 🙏🏽😘

