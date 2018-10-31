Police to charge Shiites with Terrorism

Shiites procession

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that it intends to charge 400 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) with terrorism.

The Cable reports that this was revealed by the police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, who asked that police commissioners “deal decisively” with the members.

They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states.

400 members of the movement were arrested on Tuesday, he said, and they will face “the full weight of the law.”

The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country.

The movement had clashed on Sunday and Monday with the Nigerian Army, leading to the death of several members. They also clashed with the Police on Tuesday, with gunshots and deaths reported.