Police Officer Who Shot a Man Returning From Wizkid’s Starboy Fest is Facing Murder Charges | Here’s the Scoop

A Lagos State Police officer, Lukmon Akanbi, who shot a man identified as Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi at Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island, has been arrested.

The late victim was shot while returning from Wizkid’s “Starboy Fest”. He was later confirmed dead after being rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital.

Wizkid was furious about the incident, and took to Twitter to address the issue, pointing out that the victim will get justice.

Lukmon has been arrested for murder and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

He was awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigerian Police before being handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court.

A statement released by the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Elkana Bala reads: