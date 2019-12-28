Connect with us

Scoop

Police Officer Who Shot a Man Returning From Wizkid’s Starboy Fest is Facing Murder Charges | Here’s the Scoop

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s Biggest Blessing - Ariella Iremide

Scoop

Ludacris is Passionate in his Celebration of the Year of Return in Ghana

Movies & TV Scoop

Celebrities Turn Up for Olakunle Churchill's Birthday

Scoop

Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner Clan glammed up for Christmas Eve

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Alex, Cee-C, Khloe & Anto Leave Nina in Awe as They Attend Her Store Opening

BN TV Music Scoop

Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian "B-Dot" Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#Beautyand9ice! Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Court Wedding

Scoop

Stephanie Coker Shares Pregnancy Journey & Most Memorable 2019 Moment on Flair Magazine

Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy Gifts her Manager N500,000 "Cool Cash" for Christmas 🎄

Scoop

Police Officer Who Shot a Man Returning From Wizkid’s Starboy Fest is Facing Murder Charges | Here’s the Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 hours ago

 on

A Lagos State Police officer, Lukmon Akanbi, who shot a man identified as Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi at Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island, has been arrested.

The late victim was shot while returning from Wizkid’s “Starboy Fest”. He was later confirmed dead after being rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital.

Wizkid was furious about the incident, and took to Twitter to address the issue, pointing out that the victim will get justice.

Lukmon has been arrested for murder and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

He was awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigerian Police before being handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court.

A statement released by the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Elkana Bala reads:

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, psc has ordered the arrest of F/No 448407 Sgt Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station over the shooting of one Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi ‘m’ 39 years old of campus area Lagos island.

The incident happened on 27/12/2019 at about 0420 around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos.

There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event.

The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms.

The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials.

He was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

The Command condemned the unprofessional conduct of the dismissed Sergeant.

The Commissioner of Police condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and assured them that Justice will prevail. Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men.

This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.

The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Who Made the Rules on Culture & Morality?

#BN2019Epilogues: 2019 Was a Game Changer For Orode & She Learned 6 Valuable Lessons

Jeremiah Ajayi: 5 Signs You Are Doing Better than You Think

#BN2019Epilogues: For Petra, 2019 Was the Toughest Year of Her Life

Laetitia Mugerwa: Christmas with Autism

Advertisement
css.php