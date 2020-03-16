Bovi’s daughter Elena gives Tips on how to Prevent the Coronavirus then She Does This 😂

Connect with us

25 mins ago

Since the spread of the deadly coronavirus, there have been various preventive measures on how to avoid getting the virus, and even though there are no serious cases of the virus in Nigeria, it is important that we protect ourselves.

Bovi shared an adorable video of his daughter, Elena, giving instructions on how to avoid getting the virus, but what she does at the end is simply hilarious.

Watch below:

