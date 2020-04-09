Connect with us

#BBNaija's Diane & Frood are Cover Stars for VL Magazine April Issue

Sabrina Dhowre Elba is a Stunner on the Cover of DuJour Magazine, All Thanks to Hubby Idris Elba

Here's How To Get The Perfect Blue Smokey Eyes & Nude Lips, Thanks Bregha!

Check out Vandora's Brown Smoky Eye Tutorial for a Sexy & Fierce Look | Watch

Issa Rae is in the Middle of a Major Level Up & She‘s Telling us About it in the April Edition of Teen Vogue

Linda Osifo is the Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine's April 2020 Issue

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bisola Omoregha, Tshepi Vundla, Vimbai Mutinhiri And More

Juliette Foxx's Shockingly Easy Makeup Routine Is Totally Perfect For Your Next Video Call

Vandora has a special Skin Prep Routine you've got to See | Watch

WATCH: Jackie Aina Just Spilled the Tea On The Newest Tatcha Primer

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Diane Russet and Emeka Okoye aka Frood are the cover stars for VL Magazine‘s April issue.

This month’s cover story is an exclusive interview with the reality stars and they talk about growing up, finding their feet in the entertainment, their current projects, relationships and also their views on the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full spread below:

Credit:

Photography: @O2photostudio

Styling/Creative Direction@thafashiongawd

Makeup@annklairmakeup

Hairstylist@haykraftbeautystudio

Outfits@yinkasamuels @elansignature @chunnie.official

Graphics: @treayosdigital

Cinematography: @glitzmediahouse

