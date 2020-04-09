Beauty
#BBNaija’s Diane & Frood are Cover Stars for VL Magazine April Issue
Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Diane Russet and Emeka Okoye aka Frood are the cover stars for VL Magazine‘s April issue.
This month’s cover story is an exclusive interview with the reality stars and they talk about growing up, finding their feet in the entertainment, their current projects, relationships and also their views on the coronavirus pandemic.
See the full spread below:
Credit:
Photography: @O2photostudio
Styling/Creative Direction: @thafashiongawd
Makeup: @annklairmakeup
Hairstylist: @haykraftbeautystudio
Outfits: @yinkasamuels @elansignature @chunnie.official
Graphics: @treayosdigital
Cinematography: @glitzmediahouse