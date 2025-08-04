BBNaija 10 Kicked Off with Vibes, Tears & Power Moves | Your Full Week 1 Recap

It’s only been one week, but Big Brother Naija Season 10 is already giving premium drama, vibes, and everything in between. The season kicked off with not one, but two opening nights — the first on Saturday where 15 ladies made their grand entrance, followed by 14 male housemates who joined on Sunday.

By the end of the weekend, the house was buzzing with 29 personalities under one roof. And just like that, the game began.

The Head of House Reign (and Twist)

Unlike previous editions where the Head of House games were played every Monday, Big Brother Naija’s “10/10” season introduced a major shake-up. The games now happen on Sundays, and winning isn’t the end of the battle. A new twist, the HoH Challenger game, takes place the very next day, meaning the Head of House must defend their title just 24 hours after earning it.

Jason Jae rose to this challenge right from the start. He claimed the first Head of House title on Sunday, securing immunity and exclusive access to the luxury lounge. But with the Monday showdown looming, his reign was far from guaranteed.

To stay in power, Jason had to compete again — this time against five contenders he handpicked himself: Bright Morgan, Dede, Kuture, Rooboy, and Sultana. Each housemate took on the task with determination. Kuture clocked in just over 10 minutes, Rooboy came in strong at 2 minutes and 53 seconds, but Jason proved his dominance by finishing in 2 minutes and 44 seconds. Title defended.

With his reign secured, he chose Doris as his partner, and by mid-week, the duo were enjoying their rule like seasoned royalty.

Fake Nominations, Real Tension

On Monday, housemates trooped into the Diary Room to nominate each other, but little did they know that Biggie was just playing games. The nominations were fake, and no one was going home. Still, the tension they created was very, very real.

Love, Like & Plenty of Tears

By Day 3, connections were forming at lightning speed. Gigi Jasmine had her eyes on Victory, while Isabella was locked in on Kayikunmi. Sadly, things weren’t as rosy as they seemed. Relationships blossomed quickly and wilted even quicker.

Koyin had a heartfelt moment after hearing Mensan’s story, which led to a tearful breakdown that basically opened the floodgates. It’s been an emotional house ever since.

Imisi, not one to waste time, confessed her feelings for Faith… through Dede, and even leaned in for a kiss. Faith turned her down gently but firmly. Since then, Dede’s been acting like her number one cheerleader, and we’re all watching to see whether he’s in it for friendship or heartbreak.

Let’s not forget the love geometry going on: Kayikunmi seems to be head over heels for Mide, who appears unbothered. Meanwhile, Kola is singing Dede’s praises, which doesn’t sit well with Doris.

Parties, Pool & Peak Vibes

If you thought the weekdays were wild, the weekend said hold my drink.

Thursday’s Pool Party and Saturday’s Turn Up were nothing short of electric. The vibes were immaculate, the moves were wild, and DJ Phatt had the party room bouncing with back-to-back hits. The housemates came ready, and the aftermath gave us enough spice to chew on for days.

What does this week have in store for us?

Ha! You have to stay tuned for that. So far, Thelma Lawson has won and lost the HOH title – all within 24 hours. Phew.

Week one gave us 29 housemates, one twisty HoH challenge, secret nominations, blooming love stories, dramatic rejections, lots of tears, and unforgettable parties. With this much drama and excitement in just the first week, Big Brother Naija Season 10 is already shaping up to be the most chaotic and entertaining one yet. Let’s see what week two brings.

